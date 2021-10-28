SYRACUSE — Section III Athletics announced Thursday that the Section III Class A and B swimming and diving championship meets held at Nottingham High School will be without spectators.
The diving championships are on Nov. 4, followed by the state qualifiers on Nov. 6. Swimming is on Nov. 5, followed by the state qualifiers on Nov. 7.
The decision was jointly made between Section III and the Syracuse City School Destrict.
The Section III press release said the decision was made to comply with state Department of Health policies regarding indoor activities at SCSD.
Masks and social distancing will still be in place at the championship meet, as has been all season long.
Class C sectionals, which is being held at the Skaneateles YMCA, will have spectators.
Section III is “trying to secure the ability to stream” the sectional championship meet on Nov. 5.
The information will be released soon if the section is able to.
“The Section III swim committee is continuing to work on plans to allow the qualified athletes to successfully complete their season,” the press release states. “We know that this will not be a popular decision for parents to understand but we (have to) continue to provide a safe environment for our athletes to compete during this pandemic.”
