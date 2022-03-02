OSWEGO — Once Philomena Teggart told fellow fifth-year player Aislinn McAleer that she was coming back to the Oswego State women’s hockey team with the extra year of eligibility, McAleer said there wasn’t a doubt in her mind that she was coming back too.
After the canceled season from COVID-19, both players were excited to lead the 2021-22 roster — teaching the other players the “Laker Way” — with head coach Mark Digby, who was in his first official season at the helm of the team.
While challenges came during the missing 2020-21 season — most players went back home for the year once the campaign was canceled — even more adversity followed with some struggles with canceled games, postponed games and even pushed back playoffs.
The Lakers pushed on, eventually claiming the second seed in the NEWHL, earning the opportunity to host a semifinal game Tuesday.
And it all came down to a fluke bounce off SUNY Cortland’s Dany Donegan’s shoulder with 9:04 left in overtime, which ended Oswego State’s season in a 1-0 loss to the Red Dragons.
“We left it all out there. Sometimes the bounce just doesn’t go your way,” McAleer said. “I never had a doubt once Phi said she was going (back). I was like, ‘All right. Let’s go.’ These girls are awesome and something really special.”
“No regrets at all,” Teggart said of coming back for the fifth year.
It was a hard-fought game for 70 minutes and 56 seconds. Both teams exchanged quality chances, while Oswego State’s Joanna Hiebert and Cortland’s Molly Goergen stopped every shot and stood tall until the very last second.
All three games between the Lakers and Red Dragons during the regular season were one-goal games. Digby even noted throughout the week he expected nothing different going into Tuesday’s game.
“I’m sure as we watch this game over for the 99th and 100th time over the summer, I’m sure everyone will be the same (and say), ‘That was a heck of a hockey game,’” Digby said. “It’s amazing how it works with that bounce and they got one to go off (the shoulder) and in. Playoff hockey, every once and awhile, that’s how they go.”
The team tried to maintain status quo heading into the matchup, especially going into overtime, “keeping the same energy,” McAleer added. “We just tried to do our best to stay positive.”
“We talked all year about a faceless opponent. We went out there and played Laker hockey. Gritty hockey,” Teggart said. “The bounce just didn’t go our way.”
Hiebert finished the game with 21 saves, including a flurry of 10 shots in the first period alone. The first-year goaltender — along with Bryn White and Rachel Brase who also played their first year of college hockey — had an “excellent” game, Digby said.
He mentioned that Hiebert’s first period might have been her best period of hockey since the Adrian College win back in October.
“For Jo and Bryn, they really started off their Laker careers the right way. They played the way we needed them to,” Digby said. “We need our goalie to be the tone setter for the team. We need our goalies to compete and be that warrior in the net. When they were given opportunities, they, for the most part, rose to the occasion.”
But after celebrations concluded, the Lakers’ three seniors — Teggart, McAleer and Chyne Kennedy, who transferred in from Morrisville State this season — gathered at center ice to reflect.
They’ve seen a lot of changes with the program, and they also thanked the Oswego State athletics department for that, helping create a better atmosphere. Tuesday’s game was a “Gold Rush,” where students got free gold T-shirts.
Teggart and McAleer also noted during the post-game press conference that they’re both “excited for the direction that the group is going” under the direction of Digby and assistant coach Megan Quinn.
Digby brought in several key players as first-year players or transfers who Teggart said were “good hockey players and good people.”
“I was fortunate, when I moved over (to women’s hockey), just to have coach (Diane) Dillon here, who poured her heart and soul into this to get it started back in 2006, and do everything that she could to get things going in the right direction,” Digby said. “I walked in to having (Teggart and McAleer) here. You can’t ask for a whole lot more than that.”
As the scoreboard turned off one final time for the Lakers, that signified the end of Teggart’s, McAleer’s and Kennedy’s collegiate careers. Teggart and McAleer were this season’s captain and assistant captain for Oswego State.
“I’m going to miss (those) two a lot. That’s about it,” Digby said.
As one season ends, typically the mindset moves to the next year, preparing to build and come back better. But Digby said, “with the way the year has gone,” it’s time to take a break for a couple weeks and let his players come back “refreshed.”
As a nod to Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek, Digby added, “As Coach Gosek likes to say, ‘You don’t win championships when the scoreboard turns on.’”
“You win championships when the lights are off and it’s 6 a.m. when you’re in the weight room or finding extra ice over the summer. That extra dedication that you have, that’s what wins at the end of the year,” Digby said. “That extra sacrifice that you put in, that’s what closes the gap between where we’re at now and top programs in the country. Certainly, I think we’re building that direction.”
