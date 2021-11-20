OSWEGO — The No. 1 Geneseo men's hockey team defeated Oswego State 6-1 at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena Saturday.
Brendan Miller and Peter Morgan both scored twice for the Knights in the victory. Alex DiCarlo scored the lone marker for the Lakers.
Oswego State goalie Steven Kozikoski allowed three goals on six shots before being pulled for Eric Green. Green allowed the remaining three goals while recording eight saves in relief.
The Lakers (3-3-1, 3-1-1 SUNYAC) return to action next weekend with a two-game series against non-conference opponent Williams College in Massachusetts.
For a full game story from the contest, visit oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday
