OSWEGO — Senior transfer Jared Nash has left the Oswego State men’s hockey team to join the ranks in the Southern Professional Hockey League, head coach Ed Gosek said Wednesday.
Nash is trying out for the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL. He joins former Laker Colton Fletcher, who played for two seasons with Oswego State, as well as goaltender Jimmy Poreda, who played for three seasons at Plattsburgh State.
Nash, a Stratford, Ontario, native, recorded two assists in five games. Both assists came in the 5-4 loss to Elmira College on Oct. 30. His most recent game was against SUNY Cortland this past weekend.
Prior to joining the Lakers, Nash played three seasons at Division I University of Alaska-Anchorage. In 51 games with the Seawolves, Nash recorded 11 points. He also spent a few years in the British Columbia Hockey League and the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League before jumping into college hockey.
