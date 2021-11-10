WATERVILLE, Maine — A former local swimmer has earned a weekly collegiate honor from the North Atlantic Conference this week.
Daniel Mullen, a graduate of Mexico High School, was named the conference’s Men’s Swimmer of the Week.
Mullen, a senior at SUNY Cobleskill, helped his team sweep the Utica College Quad Meet last Friday, pushing Cobleskill to a 3-0 start on the season.
The former Tiger turned Fighting Tiger won the 100-yard individual medley with a time of 1:00.87 and the 100-yard freestyle in 51.49. Mullen was also part of the 200-yard medley relay that won in 1:55.07, and the 200-yard freestyle relay that came in with a 1:44.08.
Mullen and the Fighting Tigers will be back in action Saturday for a tri-meet at Cazenovia College.
