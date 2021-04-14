FULTON — Current Fulton varsity volleyball coach Jessica (Walker) Frost was a standout scholar-athlete for the Red Raiders. Now, her daughter appears to be on a similar path.
Natalie Frost is a freshman on the volleyball team and she ranks among the Section III leaders in kills, digs, and aces for a Raider team that is off to a 6-2 start.
Both mother and daughter have been enjoying the season.
“It’s a lot of fun, especially this season. We didn’t even think we were going to have a season. It’s fun to watch the whole team and her grow together and play together. They really are the true definition of a team. They’re working together and having fun together,” Jessica said.
Natalie, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, is making strong contributions for Fulton and has shown some unique instincts for a young player in the sport.
“She’s good about getting a set that might not be perfect and turning it into something … a kill or just tracking it and getting it over the net. She can make the most of a broken play or a set that’s not perfect,” said Jessica, who also coaches her daughter’s club team that includes top players from throughout central New York.
Natalie credits her teammates, along with her coach, for her continued progress.
“We work well together as a group. My teammates are amazing, and we all communicate well with each other,” she said.
Her mother has been her coach since she started playing volleyball at age 8 with a 12-and-under club team.
“It’s great,” Natalie said. “There are times when we kind of butt heads, but nothing major.”
Jessica said she sometimes defers to her assistant coach, Stacey Sereno, to pass along coaching advice to Natalie when that advice or comment would work better coming from a different coach. But Natalie takes direction well and is fine with having her mother as the head coach.
“She has matured a lot,” Jessica said. “The relationship has gotten better as she’s gotten older.”
Even away from the court, the two often discuss volleyball. Natalie’s mother and aunts excelled at the sport.
After graduating from Fulton, Jessica went on to a tremendous volleyball career at SUNY Cortland. She was a three-time first-team All-American for Red Dragon teams that reached the national quarterfinals three times. A left-side hitter on the Cortland team from 1995-98, she graduated as Cortland’s career leader in kills, and served as team captain her junior and senior seasons. She led Cortland to three SUNY Athletic Conference titles.
She was named Cortland’s senior athlete of the year and in 2016 was inducted into the Cortland C-Club Hall of Fame.
Jessica and Natalie will be going with their 16-and-under club volleyball team at the nationals in July in Las Vegas.
Natalie’s athletic prowess is not limited to volleyball. She also plays basketball and softball.
She led the Raider basketball team in scoring this past season and earned second-team all-league recognition. She also recently made the I-90 Elite AAU girls basketball program and will be traveling to play in events with and against some of the top class of 2024 players in the country.
“I’ve always loved basketball,” Natalie said.
She started out playing in the Fulton Knee-High ranks through sixth grade, and has played on school teams since then. This is her first year playing for a club basketball team.
One thing Natalie has been focusing on is getting stronger, and she has made noticeable strides in that area. Part of the credit for that goes to Josh Osborne, who coached her seventh-grade team and is her club team coach. Natalie also trains at the YMCA as often as possible.
“She does put the time in,” Jessica said. “During this whole pandemic, she’s done what she can to make herself better.”
Right around the corner is Fulton’s varsity softball season. Although Natalie prefers volleyball and basketball, she said she welcomes the change of pace that softball provides. She has played for the Syracuse Sport Zone club team, and hopes to contribute to a successful season this spring for the Raiders.
Because of the year-round demands of elite-level athletics, Natalie might have to decide down the road to concentrate on volleyball or basketball to prepare for a college career.
“I will make those bigger decisions in the future,” she said.
For now, Natalie is simply enjoying having fun as a student-athlete. She is carrying an academic average of 98, which will only serve to help her with her eventual college choice.
Jessica and her husband Matt are parents of four, but they find time to keep pace with Natalie’s many athletic activities. Their efforts are not lost on Natalie, who said this about her mother.
“I love my mom. She’s so hard working and a great coach. She takes care of my siblings and me. We look up to her.”
Jessica said she enjoyed her academic and athletic career at Cortland and would like Natalie to have similar memorable experiences.
“It was a great time for me. I got to do a lot of things. I want her to experience it and have those memories,” she said. “I just want her to be happy.”
