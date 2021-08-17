OSWEGO — Third generation rookie Griffin Miller delivered Saturday night with his first career Pathfinder Bank SBS feature win on A&P Auto Parts and Barlow’s Concession Night at Oswego.
Miller started in sixth and in a thrilling finish, snuck by for the win in the final corner after contact with Cameron Rowe allowed the No. 9 car to go around the outside on the way to his first ever main event win at Oswego.
Not only is Griffin a third generation driver, but now a third generation winner at the Steel Palace as his grandfather Steve Miller, longtime Supermodified driver and car owner, has a feature win as an owner of the Sweet 16 Supermodified, while father Joe Miller owns several Super Stock wins as well as the 2002 track championship.
“My family has been coming here a long time, this is pretty awesome,” Miller said. “I didn’t even know that was the last lap to be honest with you. I saw Cameron (Rowe) getting a little sideways and I didn’t mean to get into him. I apologize to Cam about that. The car was good. It was a little tight in the center and loose off for most of the race, but it came around at the end and we were able to pick up our first win.”
Finishing in second was Josh Sokolic, who recovered from the turn one incident a week ago to pick up his fifth podium finish of the 2021 season. Sokolic is now only six markers behind points leader Dan Kapuscinski.
“Our night started out kind of rocky,” Sokolic said. “We were having trouble with setup in the practice and qualifying. The car was quick for time trials. I did what I could in the heat and I tried to chase down the leader, but ran out of time. We came out for the feature a little unsure on our setup, but the car was really good. We just got a little tight at the end.
Rowe, the 2012 Pathfinder Bank SBS Classic Champion and a longtime veteran of the class, had all but sealed the deal on his first win since that Classic victory, which would have broken a nine-year dry spell for the Oswego native. Unfortunately, he fell just short after the mishap coming to the checkered flag.
“The car was going away a little bit,” Rowe said. “Griffin came on strong at the end and we got together a little bit down there. He is excited to get his win and I get that, so I am going to let it lay low. I just told him I won’t forget it, but congratulations to him on his win.”
GO Racing teammates Greg O’Connor and Dennis Rupert brought the field to the green flag for the 30-lap feature with O’Connor jumping out to the early race lead.
Third-starting Rowe quickly inherited the second spot with Dennis Rupert and Bryan Haynes hung out to dry on the outside.
Using the inside part of the speedway were the two rookies, Miller and eighth-starting Noah Ratcliff, who moved up into third and fourth over fourth starting Bryan Haynes, who had fallen back to fifth.
It was O’Connor, Rowe, Miller, Ratcliff, Bryan Haynes, Brad Haynes, Kapuscinski, Sokolic, and Rupert the front nine with five laps in the books.
On that fifth circuit, Brad Haynes and Ratcliff came together in between turns three and four and this sent both Ratcliff and Haynes around.
Kapuscinski did his best to avoid, but was caught up, taking a hard shot into the foam which ended the evening early for the high-point man.
For the double file restart, it was now O’Connor and Rowe in the front row, Miller and Bryan Haynes in row two, and Sokolic and Joey DeStevens in row three.
Rowe stole the lead from O’Connor on the outside with Bryan Haynes also using the high side of the speedway to inch in front of Miller and into third.
With 10 laps complete, Rowe led the way over O’Connor, Haynes, Sokolic and Miller in the top five.
The yellow lights were turned on again on lap 13 for a duel spin by Mark Denny Jr. and Tony DeStevens in turn three.
On the restart, O’Connor was able to keep pace with leader Rowe on the outside, but the rear end stepped out coming out of turn four, this allowing Brad Haynes, Miller, Bryan Haynes and Sokolic to sneak by, shuffling the No. 90 car back to sixth.
Another caution was thrown at halfway for Denny and Darrick Hilton, who both suffered damage after a spin down the back stretch.
Bryan Haynes did his best to hang high with Rowe on the restart, but ended up giving ground to Miller for the second spot and to Sokolic for the third spot after getting up wide in between turns three and four.
Trying to capitalize on Kapuscinski being in the pit area was Sokolic, who remains in a tight battle with Kapuscinski for the points lead. Sokolic tried everything to get by Miller in the second half of the race, but was never able to complete the pass.
Meanwhile, Rowe was still out in front doing his best to fend off the challenges of Miller. Miller tried high and low, but was unable to find a way past the No. 77 car as the field took the white flag.
Then came the final corner that changed everything.
Rowe and Miller came together on the last lap coming out of the last corner, with Rowe getting way out of shape down the front stretch.
Miller capitalized and went around the high side of Rowe to the win with Sokolic following suit to nab second.
The veteran Rowe, who appeared to have sealed the deal on his first Pathfinder Bank SBS win since 2012, settled for third.
Bryan Haynes and rookie Robbie Bruce rounded out the top five with O’Connor, Brad Haynes, Ratcliff, Joey DeStevens, and Robbie Wirth completing the top 10.
