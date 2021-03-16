OSWEGO — Rebounding from Friday’s overtime loss to Cazenovia, the Oswego varsity boys hockey team finished its season in the win column with a 6-1 victory over Watertown IHC on Saturday at Crisafulli Rink.
Coach Kevin Ahern said the team had a lot of “class,” bouncing back after the loss to Cazenovia, finishing the season at 8-8.
Oswego’s five seniors finished their careers with a win. Ahern said it was “nice to end the season this way” for the upperclassmen.
“We talked about it every day, that we needed to enjoy every day like it was our last. We were blessed to be here,” Ahern said. “Seeing the smiles on their faces day-in and day-out, everything was worth it.”
Sophomore Brayden Miller stole the show for the Buccaneers. He scored four goals, three in the first period.
Miller’s first goal came as he skated along the side of the net and snuck the puck past Watertown’s Colton Young with 11:02 left in the opening frame. Miller found the net again with 4:54 left with a rip-shot over the shoulder of Young from the right side to make it 2-0.
Just 55 seconds later, Miller netted the hat-trick goal with a one-timer after Frank Winchek won the faceoff.
Lukas Cady scored a short-handed goal with 10:32 left in the second period, and then Miller got his fourth goal with a wide-open rebound shot with 7:09 left in the period.
“I honestly think that’s just a glimpse of what he has in store for himself,” Ahern said. “He’s got such a work ethic. I just see him improving. We’re excited for him.”
Watertown IHC brought physical play that led to several penalties on both sides. Oswego committed nine penalties while the Cavaliers were called for six minor infractions.
The Bucs scored once on the man-advantage and twice while killing penalties. The second short-handed goal came from Adam Michalski, who found the empty net with 3:48 left in the third period.
Watertown IHC’s lone goal was scored by Garrett Hudon on a power play.
Brandon Demling made 25 saves in the game and was a key part of the Bucs’ penalty killing. Ahern also noted Collin Cianfarano’s strong “nose for the puck” when it came to the penalty kill as well.
“(Demling’s) got such a great jump and ability to read the puck,” Ahern said. “Those guys just do such a great job killing (penalties).”
With the season over for Oswego, Ahern said after the game that the team was going to “pass the torch” for next year’s leadership, including naming a new captain.
Ahern said he is hoping to bring back the Bucs’ “breakfast club,” which is a summer-long training session with 6 a.m. workouts. He said it is something that bonds the team together.
“We need to get on the ice this summer. We’re hoping to find some ice somewhere and get some of the younger guys going,” Ahern said. “We would’ve loved to have (a postseason championship), but we got a season in, so we’re happy.”
