SANDUSKY, Ohio — Mike Ordway Jr. drove the Booth Racing No. 61 winged supermodified to victory Saturday in the annual Hy-Miler 100 at Sandusky Speedway.
Jeff Abold placed second in the No. 05 car. Timmy Jedrzejek was third in the No. 97 car in the 100-lap International Supermodified Association event.
Ordway started on the pole for the feature with McVetta starting outside on the front row.
The top five cars finished on the lead lap.
In Friday’s “Fast 40” at Sandusky, Dave Shullick Jr. started ninth, took the lead on lap 18, and never looked back on his way to the checkered flag. Jedrzejek placed second, followed by Ordway, Trent Stephens, and Danny Shirey.
