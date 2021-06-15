OSWEGO — After three straight weeks of racing marred by crashes and downright awful luck, Novelis Supermodified rookie Mike Bruce was having a season that he would rather forget — until Saturday.
In Saturday’s JDV Productions Steel Palace 50 for the supermodifieds, Bruce’s luck turned around in a very big way.
Making only his fourth start behind the wheel of a supermodified, Bruce started on the outside pole and led flag to flag for a convincing win over Michael Barnes, Alison Sload, Joe Gosek, and Max McLaughlin.
“This is crazy,” said the six-time Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers feature winner in victory lane. “I am at a loss for words. We got into lapped traffic and I was trying to be semi-aggressive with Michael Barnes right behind me. He is one of the best drivers out here and I knew I would really have my work cut out for me. Halfway through, we started to burn the right rear up and it was a bit slick. It started to get in my head a little bit, but after the last restart, I just moved my line up and that helped a lot. Everybody deserves wins here, but to be able to do this in my rookie year is just unbelievable. To win in a big block is everyone’s dream, and the group of guys I’ve got to do it with is amazing.”
Barnes, fresh off his breakthrough win in the International Classic, started fourth. At one point he was able to challenge Bruce for the lead, but the caution flag came out as Barnes secured the spot. The driver of the Syrell Racing No. 68 settled for a second-place finish.
“Mike looked really good,” said Barnes. “I could not keep up with him. Racing in the sun like this, I think it is way too hot with the Modifieds and their tire compound. It was just an ice skating rink for us. Hats off to Mike though. I had him there for a minute, and then a caution came out. I thought maybe if I got by him, I could keep him behind me, but out in the open track, he just drove away.”
After missing the International Classic, Sload was back in the seat of the Nicotra Racing No. 39. She put together a solid run, starting and finishing third for her first top-five finish of the 2021 season.
Leading the 50-lap main event to the initial green flag were former SBS competitors Camden Proud in the No. 54 and Bruce in the No. 22. Bruce jumped out in front.
Barnes and Sload went around the outside of Proud to move into second and third, but an early caution flag came out on lap 2 when Jeff Abold spun and collected Tim Snyder and Jerry Curran in turn 3.
On the restart, fifth-starting Tyler Thompson and sixth-starting Dan Connors Jr. went around Proud for fourth and fifth with Brandon Bellinger, Gosek, McLaughlin, Otto Sitterly, and Dave Shullick Jr. in tow.
As Thompson began to close in on Sload for third, he got hung up behind a lapped car and this allowed Connors to go by. Five laps later, Connors dropped out with an engine issue while running in fourth.
With 23 laps remaining, Bruce caught more traffic, and when he went to the outside of a slower car in turns 1 and 2, the No. 22 lost just a little bit of momentum, prompting Barnes to make a daring three-wide move into the third corner under both Bruce and the lapped car to take the lead, but it was all for naught. Before Barnes could complete a lap as the race leader, Sitterly lost the handle on the No. 7 off of turn 4 to bring out the yellow flag. This gave the race lead back to Bruce.
Bruce ran away from Barnes on the restart and went on to record the impressive win.
Barnes, Sload, Gosek, and McLaughlin completed the top five.
Whelen Modified Tour race
Matt Hirschman won his first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race of the season Saturday at Oswego Speedway in his first start.
Hirschman now has four career tour wins. He won at Oswego in 2018, and his earlier Modified Tour victories both came more than a decade ago in 2008 at Spencer Speedway and Chemung Speedrome.
“I love every ripple, bump and crack in this place,” Hirschman said after the 150-lap feature. “I’ve been coming here a long time and it’s a special place to my whole family.”
Hirschman won by holding off Ryan Preece, a Modified veteran who currently races full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with JTG Daugherty Racing.
Preece pressured Hirschman heavily over the final 50 laps, tucking his No. 6 Chevrolet to the inside of Hirschman’s No. 60, but couldn’t make the pass for the win. Preece was attempting to score his second Oswego victory, having won there previously in 2017.
“We were just so close, and really this has been the Hirschman house, right?” Preece said. “I’ve finished second so many times to him here. Second place isn’t all that bad. We were one more adjustment away for maybe having a little something for Matt.”
Series points leader Patrick Emerling piloted his No. 07 Chevrolet to a third-place finish just ahead of Justin Bonsignore, who is second in the points standings and was the most recent Tour winner at Oswego prior to Saturday. Kyle Ebersole completed the top five in his No. 5 Ford.
