OSWEGO — Mike Bond has raced at Oswego Speedway twice since the year 2018. He has won both times, and both victories have come in the SBS Classic.
Saturday, the hall of famer captured a mind-boggling fifth-straight checkered flag in the SBS Classic 75, the eighth overall of his career, after a dominating performance with the No. 74 car.
Driving for Four Sevens Motorsports, Bond began his afternoon by time trialing within less than a tenth of the track record at 18.520 seconds, securing the fast qualifier award, and lining up to start 10th after the inversion.
The four-time track champion from Mexico only needed 20 laps to get to the front, passing outside pole-sitter Cameron Rowe to take the lead with 55 laps remaining.
Bond lapped the field up to fifth place in a 47-lap long green flag run and cruised to another statement win.
“It got scary out there in traffic a few times, but the car ran great,” Bond said. “Hats off to the crew, my car owner, Denise, and my brother, Bobby. It was a fun race for us.”
Rowe, the 2012 Classic champion, had a strong day with a runner-up finish in his No. 77 car.
“It feels really good to be running up toward the front again,” Rowe said. “We have put a lot of effort into our program this spring and I am confident we have the car to beat when the 74 is not here. I just could not keep up with Mike on the restarts today.”
Opening-night winner Dan Kapuscinski started in the fifth position and chased Bond and Rowe for much of the race, but was not able to close enough ground to pressure for the win.
“It’s difficult when the right front ball joint is broken,” Kapuscinski said. “I was trying to figure out why the car had a wicked bad vibration and was getting tighter and tighter the second half of the race. We picked the car up and the right front wheel just about fell right off, so we are lucky we are here and not plowed into the outside steel again.”
Two former Classic winners, Rowe and Bryan Haynes, led the field to the initial green flag, with Rowe getting the advantage on the high side.
The three cars on the move in the opening five laps were A.J. Bernys, Bond and Kapuscinski.
Fourth-starting Bernys was looking sporty in his return to SBS action piloting the Bartlett Racing No. 39 car, taking second away early on working to the outside of Haynes.
Kapuscinski followed Bernys around the outside, going by both Haynes and Tony Pisa to move into third behind Rowe and Bernys.
Bond started back in 10th, but only needed four laps to pass Andrew Schartner, Noah Ratcliff, Josh Sokolic, David LaTulip, Pisa and Haynes to move into fourth with Kapuscinski just ahead.
By lap 15, Bond closed the gap on Rowe just as Kapuscinski was finally able to work to the inside of Bernys.
The top three were now Rowe, Bond and Kapuscinski.
With 20 laps complete, Rowe had to go to the outside of the slower car and gave a lane for Bond down low, leaving Bond with just enough room to thread the needle and take the race lead down the frontstretch.
Rowe did his best to keep up with Bond, but the gap that separated the top three cars widened significantly with about 35 laps in the books.
While Bond, Rowe and Kapuscinski were way out in front, LaTulip, Schartner, Sokolic and Bernys were engaged in a torrid battle for fourth through seventh.
LaTulip spun into the inside wall on lap 47 and this incident ended his afternoon.
A double file restart ensued, but Bond simply ran away on the restart.
Kapuscinski was hung up on the outside behind a slower car and Schartner slipped beneath him to take over third.
When Pisa spun on lap 49, this led to yet another eventful double file restart, and this time it was Schartner pinned on the bottom part of the Speedway.
Kapuscinski got back around the outside of the Schartner in turns one and two, moving back into a podium position once again.
Back up front, Bond was long gone, while Rowe, Kapuscinski and Schartner were just about nose to tail for second through fourth place.
With one lap remaining, the race was all but over when Bernys’ good day came to a screeching halt with a hard shot into the first turn foam after a parts failure on his car.
Bond drove away on the restart to get the win over Rowe, Kapuscinski, Schartner, and Sokolic.
The Pathfinder Bank SBS and J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds will be back on the racing card on June 19 alongside twin 35s for the Novelis Supermodifieds.
