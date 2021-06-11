OSWEGO — The Michele Wink Foundation Captain & Crew Golf Tournament and Fundraiser is set for Saturday, June 19.
The weekend, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, will return with the golf tournament and after party at Gibby O’Connor’s Irish Pub.
The tournament will tee off at Stone Creek Golf Club at 8 a.m.
The after party will be held that afternoon and evening at Gibby’s.
Barbecue dinners are available for those who are not able to golf. Contact Gibby Thompson at 315-207-1083 for more information.
Tim Wink, Michele’s husband, thanked the event organizers, sponsors, and the local community for their tremendous support on behalf of his family.
“Michele and I are not originally from Oswego, but this community embraced us over the past 20-plus years. So many individuals and businesses have stepped up and allowed us to continue Michele’s legacy.”
Michele Wink was the beloved OHS athletic trainer whose tragic and sudden passing in 2018 led to the establishment of a foundation and scholarship in her honor. Criteria for the scholarship include being a student in good academic standing along with being someone who has good nature and moral integrity.
Anyone wishing to sponsor a hole or donate gift baskets to raffle off should contact Tricia Branch at 315-529-0437.
