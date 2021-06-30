OSWEGO — The third annual Michele Wink Foundation Golf Tournament fundraiser was held June 19 at Stone Creek Golf Club in southwest Oswego.
The event is held in memory of Wink, the beloved Oswego High School athletic trainer whose tragic and sudden passing in 2018 led to the establishment of a foundation and scholarship in her honor.
Because of the fundraising of this tournament, the committee was able to award five $1,000 scholarships. Recipients are Joe DiBlasi, Lauren Kingsley, Gretchen Dowd, Matthew Callen, and Frank Winchek.
The foundation is also looking to expand into grants to help offset costs for a student that may be participating in a special event. Criteria for the scholarship include being a student in good academic standing along with being someone who has good nature and moral integrity.
“The criteria runs very parallel to Michele’s beliefs,” said Tim Wink, Michele’s husband. “It represents what Michele is about. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you are. Everyone deserves the best.”
The winners of the tournament were golfers on the Muskie’s Bar team from Fulton. The team of Ed Baker, Tyler Baker, Mat Burridge, and Joe Meyer finished with a score of 57. They shot a 4-under-par 31 on the front side. The back side proved to be a different story for the foursome. They shot a blistering minus 9 for a total of 13 under par. They also won a skin with an eagle on the 12th hole.
Second place went to Gibby’s Irish Pub of Oswego. The team of Mike Thompson, Corey Galletta, Brian Weigelt, and Nate Hudson shot a 61. They also won a skin with an eagle on the fifth hole. They shot a course-low 28 on the first nine holes.
Third place went to Farmer’s Insurance Stephen Gioia Agency, also from Oswego. The team of Steve Gioia III, Dan Enwright, A.J. Thurlow, and Sean Domicolo shot a 62. They shot minus 4 on both sides of the course.
The longest drive for the men on the ninth hole was won by Steve Molinari. The longest drive for the women on the 18th hole was won by Samantha Todd.
Closest to the pin for the women on the eighth hole was won by Sarah Rector. Her drive ended up 19 feet, 7 inches from the pin.
Closest to the pin for the men on the 17th hole was won by Boog Shatrau. His drive ended up 8 feet, 6 inches from the hole.
The putting contest was won by Ellen Dillon. Additional skins were won by Team M. Dillon with an eagle on the second hole, Team Bock with a birdie on the fourth hole, Team Hall with an eagle on the sixth hole, Team Donabella with a birdie on the 14th hole, Team Ohnmacht with an eagle on the 15th hole, and Team McClelland with an eagle on the 16th hole.
The after party was held at Gibby O’Connor’s Irish Pub. Music was provided by the Love Volcanoes and Jess Novak.
Organizers have scheduled next year’s tournament for Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Stone Creek Golf Club.
