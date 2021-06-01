OSWEGO — Mexico’s Michael Barnes captured his first Budweiser International Classic 200 victory on Saturday at Oswego Speedway.
After three runner-up finishes and a pair of third-place finishes in the previous five Classics, Barnes finally took the checkered flag Sunday in the most prestigious supermodified race in the country. He drove the Syrell-owned No. 68 Novelis Supermodified to the win ahead of Otto Sitterly and Dan Connors Jr.
Completing the top 10 were Joe Gosek, Joey Payne, Tim Snyder, Mike Lichty, Doug Didero, Tyler Thompson, and Dan Kapuscinski.
Thompson, of Fulton, won the Classic in 2019, and he was threatening for a repeat in the 64th running of the Classic. He took the lead in the early stages and kept the top spot until running out of fuel with less than 10 laps to go, allowing Barnes to inherit the lead.
Baldwinsville’s Jeff Abold set the fast time during qualifying with a lap time of 16.052. He was followed by Dave Shullick Jr. (16.184) and Doug Didero (16.224). Barnes qualified sixth with a time of 16.330.
Mexico’s Mike Bond won the SBS Classic 75 for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers over Cameron Rowe and Dan Kapuscinski.
Rounding out the top 10 were Andrew Schartner, Josh Sokolic, A.J. Bernys, Noah Ratcliff, Dennis Rupert, Tony Pisa, and Bryan Haynes.
Bond had the fastest lap time (18.520) in qualifying, followed by Schartner (18.771) and Ratcliff (18.793).
Jeffrey Battle of Westford, Massachusetts drove the No. 14 car to victory in the 40-lap feature for the J&S Paving 350 Supers. Chase Locke placed second, with Mike Keddy third.
Classic Weekend feature finishes
International Classic (202 laps): 1. Michael Barnes (68), 2. Otto Sitterly (7), 3. Dan Connors Jr. (01), 4. Joe Gosek (00), 5. Joey Payne (14), 6. Tim Snyder (0), 7. Mike Lichty (44), 8. Doug Didero (3), 9. Tyler Thompson (98T), 10. Dan Kapuscinski (88), 11. Mike Bruce (22), 12. Johnny Payne (78), 13. Brandon Bellinger (02), 14. Jerry Curran (99), 15. Jeff Abold (15), 16. Lou LeVea Sr. (66), 17. Camden Proud (54), 18. Dave Shullick Jr. (95), 19. Moe Lilje (32), 20. Russ Wood (41), 21. Aric Iosue (11), 22. Lou LeVea Jr. (83), 23. Jack Patrick (90), 24. Hal LaTulip (56).
SBS Classic (75 laps): 1. Mike Bond (74), 2. Cameron Rowe (77), 3. Dan Kapuscinski (23), 4. Andrew Schartner (18), 5. Josh Sokolic (26), 6. A.J. Bernys (39), 7. Noah Ratcliff (73), 8. Dennis Rupert (99), 9. Tony Pisa (89), 10, Bryan Haynes (86), 11. Darrick Hilton (66), 12. Mark Denny Jr. (14), 13. James Babcock (15), 14. Dave LaTulip (27), 15. Griffin Miller (9), 16. Anthony Larkin (35), 17. Robbie Bruce (32), 18. Greg O’Connor (90), 19. Josh Wallace (49).
350 Supers Classic (40 laps): 1. Jeffrey Battle (14), 2. Chase Locke (88), 3. Mike Keddy (79), 4. Eddie Witkum Jr. (21), 5. Dalton Doyle (08), 6. Mike Netishen (55), 7. Ben Tinker (19), 8. Bobby Timmons III (13), 9. Kreig Heroth (45), 10. Nicholas Kinney (7), 11. Kyle Perry (20), 12. Jon Tesoriero (47), 13. Vern LaFave (97), 14. Kali Spaulding (23), 15. Barry Kingsley (06), 16. Ralph Clark (5), 17. Mike Bruce (22), 18. Dave Cliff (50).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.