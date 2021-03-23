MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls swim team defeated visiting Baldwinsville 125-58 on Monday.
Mexico won the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.14) with the foursome of Alexa von Holtz, Carolyn Zedack, Reatha von Holtz, and Riley Baxter.
The Tigers also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.13) with the team of Reatha von Holtz, Baxter, Abigail Hinman, and Zedack.
In the 400 free relay, Mexico’s quartet of Alexa von Holtz, Baxter, Hinman, and Zedack placed first in 3:56.45.
Placing first in individual events for the Tigers were Ashley Bennett in the 200 free (2:22.39), Baxter in the 50 free (28.80), Serena Bardin in the diving event (210 points), Hinman in the 100 butterfly (1:08.04), Zedack in the 500 free (5:27.51), Alexa von Holtz in the 100 backstroke (1:00.50), and Evie Fontana in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.89).
