MEXICO — Quarterback Ethan West tossed three touchdown passes and Mason Zych rushed for 101 yards as the Mexico varsity football team topped visiting Hannibal 53-26 on Monday.
Other rushing leaders for Mexico (2-0) were Maxwell Mason (8 carries, 72 yards, 2 TDs) and West (5 carries, 58 yards, 1 TD).
West’s scoring aerials were to Hunter Lasinski (two 35-yard completions) and Mark Hoadley (60 yards).
Drew Harris scored on runs covering 30 and 49 yards for Hannibal (0-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.