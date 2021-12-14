MEXICO — The Mexico boys’ basketball team got off to a slow start on Saturday, and despite a tough effort, couldn’t rally back in a 60-43 loss to Phoenix.
Mexico coach Paul Callaghan said the size of the opposing Firebirds squad proved a challenge for the Tigers.
“Phoenix was a little bit faster, a little bit stronger than we were,” Callaghan said. “That caused us some problems here and there.”
The Firebirds flew out of the gate in the opening minutes, using 3-pointers from Lincoln Kersey and Zachary Ashby to help start the game on a 12-0 run in the first 5:30 of play.
Callaghan added his team’s slow start wasn’t due to lack of opportunity, however.
“We were talking about that, and we said, ‘We’re getting some pretty good shots.’ We just didn’t make anything,” Callaghan said. “We felt that we were right there.”
A 3-pointer from senior Matthew DeFio finally got Mexico on the board with 2:07 left in the quarter, and a free throw from Mason Zych made it a 12-4 game after eight minutes.
In the second quarter, Phoenix senior Johnathan Dion began to make an impact. After being held scoreless in the first, Dion started the second quarter with a three, scoring twice more before halftime.
“We knew that we were going to try and contain (Dion),” Callaghan said. “We thought if we could do a pretty decent job on him, that we could be in the game.”
While the Tigers were able to limit Dion in the opening half, the Firebirds’ supporting cast stepped up.
Ashby added another 3-pointer in the second quarter, sending him into halftime as Phoenix’s leading scorer, with nine points.
Phoenix extended the lead to 27-9 with under three minutes before the half after a basket from Nicholas Sisera, but Mexico wasn’t ready to go away just yet.
A pair of 3-point shots from Teajinn Ingersoll and Jackson LaParr, as well as a putback layup from Zych, cut the lead to 27-17.
However, Ashby sent Phoenix into the half with a bang, hitting a three with one second left to extend the Firebirds’ lead to 30-17 at the halfway point.
With a double-digit deficit, Callaghan reminded his team there was still plenty of time for a comeback.
“We said at halftime, ‘Listen, this is not monumental,’” Callaghan said. “All we have to do is cut this in half by the start of the fourth quarter.”
Mexico came out strong offensively in the third, but each time, Phoenix offered a response. After a bucket from Mexico senior Andre Burns cut the score to 33-21, Ashby answered with another three to push the lead back to 15.
And the Firebirds’ senior wasn’t done yet. Ashby added two more threes in the quarter, scoring 10 in the third frame altogether, propelling Phoenix to a 47-31 lead with eight minutes remaining.
Callaghan said the three-point shooting ability of Phoenix made things difficult on the defensive end for the Tigers.
“It’s tough,” Callaghan said. “You’ve got to have enough quickness to get out there and cover the shooters. I think we ran out of gas a little bit there for a little while.”
In the fourth quarter, Dion came alive again. After being held scoreless in the third, the senior put up eight points in the final frame, netting four of the Firebirds’ five baskets in the quarter.
Mexico cut the lead to 12 in the opening minute of the quarter, but the Tigers weren’t able to get any closer in an eventual 60-43 loss.
Ashby led all scorers, with 19 points for Phoenix. Dion added 15, and Sisera had 12 points for the Firebirds.
The Tigers’ DeFio led the team in scoring, with 14 points in the loss. Mason Zych added nine, while Teajinn Ingersoll chipped in eight. Jackson LaParr and Andre Burns each recorded six points for the Tigers.
After the loss, Callaghan highlighted several areas of improvement for his team.
“We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, we missed 11 free throws,” Callaghan said. “I think we had 11 turnovers. That’s not going to help you win games.”
The head coach again noted the team’s slow start, added the Tigers “just didn’t make a shot” in the opening minutes.
Mexico falls to 1-1 on the season after the loss. The team returns to the court today, playing host to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown.
Callaghan mentioned it will be crucial for his team to smooth out mistakes moving forward.
“If we don’t correct those mistakes, we’re going to be stale,” Callaghan said. “We’re going to stagnate, we’re going to stay right where we are. And we have to get better. As long as we continue to get better, I think we’ll be in games.”
