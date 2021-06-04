MEXICO — Four members of the Mexico varsity girls swim team have received All-CNY recognition for their efforts this past season.
Named to the All-CNY team from Mexico were sophomore Alexa von Holtz and juniors Riley Baxter, Abigail Hinman, and Carolyn Zedack.
In addition, von Holtz is a finalist for central New York “Player of the Year” for girls swimming.
