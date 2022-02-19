The Mexico varsity boys swim and dive team captured the Falwell Cup at the Section III State Qualifying Meet on Friday, placing first with a team score of 275. Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA placed second with a team score of 246.
Fulton placed fifth (167), while Oswego finished 13th (63). Hannibal placed 20th (21).
Area teams will be well-represented at the State Championships from March 4-5, with swimmers and divers from Mexico, Fulton, and Oswego heading to Ithaca.
Mexico's team of Bill Mills, Tyler Warner, Scott Kessler, and Calvin Hitzschke qualified for states in the 200-yard medley relay (1:42.58). The Tigers will also send Warner to states in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Kian Long in 1-meter diving.
Fulton's Bryce Rogers will head to states for the 200-yard freestyle, the 100-yard butterfly, and the 100-yard freestyle. Teammate TJ Clayton will compete in the 100-yard butterfly as well.
Oswego's Jack Tonkin will also head to states in 1-meter diving.
Following are point scorers from Friday's qualifying meet:
MEXICO RESULTS
Kian Long won 1-meter diving (537.40), with Andrew Harriger fifth (478.80).
The team of Bill Mills, Tyler Warner, Scott Kessler, and Calvin Hitzschke won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:42.58. The team of Hitzschke, Mills, Ryan Liedka, and Warner placed second in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:30.71).
Warner won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.67). Warner also placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:02.10), with Keon Pugh 13th (2:13.31). Mills finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (55.04), with Kessler placing 12th (59.92). Mills also placed third in the 100-yard backstroke (55.88).
Collin Hatch placed second in the 500-yard freestyle (5:05.60). Hatch placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle (1:52.49), with Ryan Liedka finishing sixth (1:53.80). Kessler finished 16th in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.14).
Hitzschke finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle (23.35). Liedka placed 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (51.84), while Hitzschke finished 12th (51.90).
The team of Liedka, Kessler, Pugh, and Hatch finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:34.52).
FULTON RESULTS
Bryce Rogers won the 200-yard freestyle (1:46.21), and placed second in the 100-yard freestyle (48.47). TJ Clayton won the 100-yard butterfly (53.83), and finished third in the 200-yard IM (2:02.42).
Tyler LaDue placed third in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.20). Courtney Pierce finished 16th (1:09.80).
The team of Rebecca Stone, Tyler LaDue, TJ Clayton, and Seth Godfrey placed sixth in the 200-yard medley relay (1:45.26). The team of Rogers, Godfrey, Tyler LaDue, and Clayton finished sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.59).
The team of Stone, Pierce, Rose LaDue, and Rogers finished 11th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:37.83).
Will Patterson finished seventh in 1-meter diving (465.15). Stone placed 16th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.43).
OSWEGO RESULTS
Jack Tonkin placed fourth in 1-meter diving (493.90). Treyse Miller placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.94), and finished ninth in the 200-yard IM (2:09.22).
The team of Quinten Denkenberger, Miller, Jacob Sledziona, and Shane Bond placed 11th in the 200-yard medley relay (1:50.95). The team of Curtis Kaye, Tonkin, Miller, and Bond finished 12th in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:37.81).
The team of Kaye, Tyler Tice, Nate Dunn, and Sledziona finished 16th in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:56.52). Bond placed 16th in the 50-yard freestyle (23.86).
HANNIBAL RESULTS
Christopher Mandart finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle (49.16). Lane Rawls placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.72).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.