MEXICO — Originally slated to be back in Section III Class B, keeping health and safety in mind, Mexico football coach Tee Murabito elected to return to the independent league.
The Tigers, who went 5-0 during the Fall II season in the independent league during the spring, have 27 players listed on their roster — only six are seniors. The coaching staff didn’t have all the players that they were expecting to return for the 2021 campaign, according to Murabito.
Section III’s independent league features a few other Oswego County teams, including Hannibal and Oswego, adding some excitement to the league, Murabito added.
Murabito said, to compete in the “strong league” that is Class B, a team needs “an experienced” 30 players or more, meaning a lot of upperclassmen. Mexico has a combined 17 juniors and seniors, plus nine sophomores and a freshman. Murabito said that, in some cases, it’s almost like a “glorified” junior varsity team.
The Tigers graduated nine seniors last year, with a few who played on both lines last season.
“We’re really low on our offensive line experience right now,” he said. “That’s not something you want to send out in Class B with a bunch of 11th and 12th graders on (the opposing defensive line). Going against a bunch of younger kids in the trenches, it’s not the most safe situation.”
Murabito said the team will have four or five captains, and as of Thursday, none of them had been named yet. While the leadership isn’t known, there is one position that was released: senior Ethan West is taking over the quarterback role again for the third season.
On top of West, the Tigers have two other players at the quarterback position, including junior Payton Nelson and senior Evan Hardy. While Hardy primarily was a wide receiver last year and Nelson has been a backup to West, Murabito wants three quarterbacks because of the smaller roster size.
“You just don’t know what’s going to happen,” Murabito said. “Ethan, being a third-year returning quarterback, is good for us. He knows the system and he’s played in it. He does a pretty good job for us.”
During the second week of preseason practices, Murabito said the team was making some good progressions with offense, defense and special teams. But the problem the coaching staff has faced some attendance issues, “compromising the progression when the kids aren’t all there.”
For the players that have been there, “they are learning,” Murabito mentioned.
“Our goal is that they come every day. That way they can get individually better, and as a team we get collectively better,” he said. “When you have numbers not show up, you have to review and have to go back.”
Mexico is hosting a large group scrimmage today, with Oswego, Hannibal, Cato-Meridian and Phoenix also taking part. Murabito, who is also a math teacher at Mexico Middle School, compared the scrimmage to a quiz “before the big unit test,” especially since the players can see themselves on film following the scrimmage.
But one of the goals for Murabito — and any football coach — is to get out of the scrimmage with nobody hurt and no injuries.
“You find out where they’re at, and what they’re doing well at. You can keep reviewing that, but when they show they don’t quite understand a concept in the classroom, you have to retouch on that as a teacher,” Murabito said. “Coaching’s just teaching. That scrimmage is going to tell us what we’re absorbing and what we need to keep working on.”
Mexico’s regular season kicks off at Hannibal on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a clash between two of the Oswego County independent league teams.
Outside the wins and losses, the Tigers’ coaching staff has been emphasizing to the players to “focus on what they can control,” including showing up to practice, attitudes, efforts, coachability and accountability. When those qualities are “installed” into the players, “the winning and success and the execution on the football field takes care of itself,” Murabito said.
Murabito added that those qualities go past football — “these are things that kids have to learn for life,” he said.
“Success doesn’t always mean wins. It just means you went out there and were very competitive,” Murabito said. “We’d like to win, of course, but with a bunch of young kids — plus a few seniors on the team — a lot of these kids are learning and progressing so that when they get to their senior year, they’ll be at their peak.”
