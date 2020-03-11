BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Mexico High School graduate Trevor Allard of the Bloomsburg University wrestling team has been awarded an at-large selection for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championship Tournament.
Allard, who will compete at 184 pounds, was one of 48 at-large selections announced on Tuesday by the NCAA.
Allard joins Huskies sophomore Alex Carida, who earned an automatic berth into the tournament by placing sixth at the Mid-American Conference Tournament over the weekend. Carida will be competing at 157 pounds and it marks the first time both grapplers will appear in the NCAA Tournament.
Allard has been nationally ranked for much of the season and sports a 24-4 overall record following his fifth-place finish at the conference tournament over the weekend. He advanced to the championship semifinals before suffering an 8-5 loss to eventual MAC champion, Brit Wilson of Northern Illinois. He then opened Sunday’s action with a loss to Antonio Agee of Old Dominion before bouncing back to defeat Lock Haven’s Corey Hazel in the fifth-place bout.
Allard, who opened the conference tournament as the top seed at 184 pounds, went 3-2 in the championships. He has a 96-45 career record.
The NCAA Division I Championship Tournament is set for Thursday, March 19, through Saturday, March 21, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
