SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. — Mexico native Skye Ryan and the Vermont Academy girls basketball team captured the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council Class D Tournament title on Sunday.
The second-seeded Lady Wildcats defeated top-seeded Lexington Christian Academy, 57-32, in the championship game. Vermont Academy knocked off The Watkinson School (82-25) in the quarterfinals and The Gunnery (69-49) in the semifinals to reach the title game.
Ryan, a junior at Vermont Academy, paced the Lady Wildcats with 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks.
Ryan attended Christian Brothers Academy for two years before transferring to Vermont Academy, as she looked to take her basketball career more seriously. During the spring and summer, the Mexico native is part of the I-90 Elite AAU Program, which highlights some of the best girls high school basketball players across upstate New York.
Karen Henry coaches Vermont Academy. Henry recruited Ryan to the school after watching her play at an AAU Tournament.
