BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Mexico’s Trevor Allard has earned scholar-athlete recognition at Bloomsburg University.
Allard, a senior, starred for the Huskies’ wrestling team.
The student-athletes honored achieved a grade-point average of 3.25 or higher over the past two semesters and/or have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher.
Allard posted a 24-4 overall record and placed fifth in the 184-pound weight class at the Mid-Atlantic Conference Championships this season. He received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
