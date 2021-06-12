ONEIDA — Track and field athletes from Mexico and Phoenix took part Thursday in the Section III Class B-1 Championships at Oneida High School.
MEXICO GIRLS RESULTS
Mexico senior Reatha von Holtz won the shot put event (24’ 1.75) and the discus throw (100’ 10”) for the Tigers.
Anna Bigelow took fifth place in the 100-meter hurdles (18.52). She was also fifth in the long jump (14’ 10.25”), and took fourth in the triple jump (30’ 10.5”).
Adria Ariola finished fifth in the 1,500 meters (5:41.94) and seventh in the high jump (4’ 4”).
In the 4 x 100-meter relay, Mexico placed sixth (56.52) with the team of Ariola, Bigelow, Grace O’Gorman, and Maddison Poissant.
O’Gorman took seventh in the 400-meter dash (1:07.82) and eighth in the long jump (14’ 6.25”).
Poissant placed eighth in the 100-meter dash (13.97) and 12th in the 200-meter dash (29.29).
Bella Raponi placed 10th in the shot put (24’ 10.75”).
PHOENIX GIRLS RESULTS
Zoe Gordon finished third for the Firebirds in the 1,500 meters in 5:31.12.
Courtney Carter placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.31) and fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:13.55). She was sixth in the triple jump (30’ 4.75”).
In the 2,000-meter steeplechase, Zoe Gordon placed third (8:24.08) and Madison Quaco sixth (8:48.28).
In the 4 x 400-meter relay, Phoenix’s foursome of Myah Burnham, Lillian Maty, Whitney Soutar, and Courtney Carter placed sixth in 4:41.29.
Rylee Denslow placed seventh in the shot put (26’ 11.25”).
Maty was ninth in the 100-meter dash (13.99) and 11th in the 200-meter dash (28.95).
MEXICO BOYS RESULTS
Mexico’s 4 x 100-meter relay team placed sixth (48.43) with the foursome of Ethan Becker, Evan Ladd, Aiden Hellinger, and Isaiah Henson.
Aiden Renfer placed 10th in the 110-meter high hurdles (19.52).
Hellinger was 15th in the long jump (16’ 2.5”).
PHOENIX BOYS RESULTS
Ethan Fox took second place in the 100-meter dash (11.66), just 0.04 behind race winner Evan Frost of Westhill. Also in the race for the Firebirds was Roemello Rondinello (16th, 12.74).
In the 200-meter dash, Fox took fourth (24.30) and Rondinello ninth (24.94).
Fox took second in the shot put (37’ 7.5”) and fourth in the high jump (5’ 6”).
Phoenix’s 4 x 800-meter relay team of Brendan Geer, Noah Gordon, Brycen LaRobardiere, and Brendon Champion placed fourth in 8:57.25.
Dylan Tack took third place in the 110-meter high hurdles (16.78), with teammate Parker Allers sixth (17.48). In the 400-meter hurdles, Tack was sixth (1:02.85) and Allers placed eighth (1:05.69).
Phoenix’s 4 x 400-meter relay team of Rondinello, Gordon, Tack, and Allers placed sixth in 3:49.66.
The Firebirds placed fifth in the 4 x 100-meter relay (48.31) with the quartet of Sean Stevens, Geer, Allers, and Rondinello.
In the 1,600 meters, Champion placed seventh (5:02.10) and LaRobardiere took 12th (5:31.94).
Champion placed seventh in the 800 meters (2:15.19).
In the 3,000-meter steeplechase, Josh Wagner finished eighth in 12:43.76.
Stevens was eighth in the long jump (17’ 7.5”).
