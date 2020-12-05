MEXICO — Members of the Mexico and Phoenix varsity boys soccer teams have received all-league first-team recognition from the Onondaga High School League’s Central Division.
Making the first team from Mexico were senior Eric Hyde, junior Carter Jock, and sophomore Alex Miburo.
First-team selections from Phoenix were senior Thomas Uhl, junior Sean Stevens, and sophomore Ryan Schlacter.
