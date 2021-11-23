ITHACA — Members of the Oswego and Mexico varsity girls swimming teams competed at the New York State championship meet over the weekend at Ithaca College, with the preliminaries on Friday and championships on Saturday.
Here are recaps from both teams.
OSWEGO
Prelims
The Buccaneers’ 200-yard medley relay of Ciarrah Tynan, Mallory Upcraft, Joscelyn Coniski and McKenzie Partlow finished in 23rd with a final time of 1:57.95.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Sydney DeLapp came in 24th with a time of 1:57.67, just a couple seconds off her seed time.
Grace Wing took 15th in the 50-yard freestyle, just a few tenths off finishing in the top 10. Her time was a 24.51. Wing also finished 31st in the 100-yard butterfly, with a time of 59.57.
DeLapp’s 100-yard freestyle time of 53.36 put her in 16th in the preliminaries.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of DeLapp, Tynan, Upcraft and Wing finished in 1:40.06, coming in seventh place. Oswego’s 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wing, Tynan, Upcraft and DeLapp also garnered a top-10 finish with a best time of 3:38.90, finishing in ninth.
Finals
In the public high schools, the Bucs’ 200-yard medley relay of Tynan, Upcraft, Coniski and Partlow came in 22nd.
DeLapp finished in 20th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.39, followed by a 16th-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (53.46).
Wing came in 11th for the public high schools in the 50-yard freestyle (23.93), dropping nearly six tenths off her seed time. Her time set a new Oswego school record and a Section III Class B record.
The 200-yard freestyle relay of DeLapp, Tynan, Upcraft and Wing took home the bronze medal with a final time of 1:39.50 — .49 better than the Bucs’ seed time. Oswego’s 400-yard freestyle relay came in ninth with a time of 3:38.52.
MEXICO
Prelims
Alexa von Holtz came in fourth for the Tigers in the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:05.31, which was three tenths better than her seed time. The junior earned another top-10 finish in the 100-yard butterfly, coming in with a 56.39 which was good enough for seventh place.
Mexico’s 200-yard freestyle relay of von Holtz, Riley Baxter, Abigail Hinman and Payge Tubolino finished in 33rd with a final time of 1:45.70. That was followed by a 24th-place finish from the 400-yard freestyle relay (5:53.67), which consisted of von Holtz, Baxter, Hinman and Tubolino.
Finals
von Holtz finished in third for public high schools in the 200-yard I.M., dropping a second off her seed time, with a 2:04.20. She followed that up with a sixth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, going a 56.40.
The Tigers’ 400-yard freestyle relay came in 23rd at the finals with a final time of 3:51.16. The team was the same as the prelims, with von Holtz, Baxter, Hinman and Tubolino.
