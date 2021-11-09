SYRACUSE — The Oswego and Mexico varsity girls swimming and diving teams competed at the Section III Class B championship meet on Thursday and Friday, followed by the state qualifier meet on Saturday and Sunday.
The Tigers came in second place at the meet, falling one point short of champion Jamesville-DeWitt. The Bucs came in fourth overall.
Mexico finished with 341 points and Oswego had 304 points.
At the state qualifying meet, Mexico finished in second with 244 points and Oswego finished in third with 243.5 points. Fayetteville-Manlius was the meet champion with 326.5 points.
Oswego will have six swimmers competing at the state championship meet at Ithaca in a couple weeks, while Mexico will have five swimmers.
Here are recaps of both teams throughout the week.
OSWEGO
Sectionals
The Bucs’ 200-yard medley relay team of Ciarrah Tyanan, Mallory Upcraft, Grace Wing and Sydney DeLapp won the Class B title with a final time of 1:50.45, dropping more than seven seconds off its seed time. The time automatically qualified Oswego for the state meet in the event.
Oswego’s “B” relay finished in 2:20.43, and the team consisted of Grace Dawson, Ainsley Wallace, Malia Upcraft and Mackenzie Mulcahey.
DeLapp and Tynan finished in first and third in the 200-yard freestyle. DeLapp won the event in 1:57.36, while Tynan was just a few seconds behind at 2:00.97.
Also in the event, Brenna Williams (2:22.98) came in 17th and Emily Conzone (2:25.98) came in 19th.
Mallory Upcraft took second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.02. Dawson came in 23rd, finishing in 2:54.49.
Wing won the second individual event for the Bucs in the 50-yard freestyle with a state cut time of 24.36. Joscelyn Coniski (24.64) came in sixth and McKenzie Partlow (26.98) came in ninth.
In the one-meter diving event, which was on Thursday before the swimming championsips, Helena Holmes had an 11-dive score of 279.00, placing her in 12th overall. Mulcahey finished in 16th with an 11-dive score of 239.15.
In the 100-yard butterfly, Wing took home the bronze with a state cut time of 59.55. Coniski (1:05.34) finished in eighth, while Brenna Williams (1:14.97) dropped two seconds off her seed time to finish in 17th.
DeLapp won her second individual event of the meet with 53.24 in the 100-yard freestyle, which is a state qualifying time.
Tynan came in second place in the 500-yard freestyle, just a couple seconds behind first place, with a 5:23.99.
Oswego’s “A” 200-yard freestyle relay of DeLapp, Coniski, Partlow and Wing won the second relay for Oswego with a state cut time of 1:40.50. The team’s “B” relay of Williams, Sofia Canale-Giberson, Holmes and Conzone finished in 2:01.73.
Dawson was the Bucs’ top finisher in the 100-yard backstroke (1:18.57) in 20th while Malia Upcraft (1:21.33) came in 25th.
Mallory Upcraft came in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke, just a second behind first place, with a 1:09.78. Partlow (1:19.23) finished in 13th and Mulcahey (1:28.02) came in 21st.
The “A” 400-yard freestyle relay of Partlow, Coniski, Tynan and Mallory Upcraft finished in second with a time of 3:51.78.
State Qualifiers
Oswego’s 200-yard medley relay took home first place at the state qualifier meet with a state cut time of 1:50.64, just a couple tenths slower than its seed time. Oswego’s relay consisted of Tynan, Mallory Upcraft, Wing and DeLapp.
DeLapp and Tynan, again, finished first and third in the 200-yard freestyle. DeLapp dropped another half second off her time with a state cut time of 1:56.92, while Tynan came in with a time of 2:01.54.
Mallory Upcraft came in third in the 200-yard individual medley at the state qualifiers with a time of 2:14.41.
Grace Wing qualified for the state meet with a 24.43, finishing in third place. Joscelyn Coniski came in 15th with a 26.73.
In the very next event, Wing finished in fifth with a 1:00.46 in the 100-yard butterfly. Coniski came in 10th with a 1:05.74.
DeLapp hit the state qualifying mark with a 52.97 in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing in second overall.
Tynan took home another bronze medal in the 500-yard freestyle with a final time of 5:31.49.
Oswego’s “A” 200-yard freestyle relay qualified for the state meet with a 1:41.27 and a third-place finish in the meet. The squad consisted of DeLapp, Coniski, Partlow and Wing.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, Mallory Upcraft finished in third with a final time of 1:09.01.
And in the 400-yard freestyle relay, the “A” team of Mallory Upcraft, Partlow, Coniski and Tynan came in third overall with a time of 3:49.75.
MEXICO
Sectionals
The Mexico “A” 200-yard medley relay of Alexa von Holtz, Carolyn Zedack, Abigail Hinman and Riley Baxter finished 1.5 seconds behind Oswego to come in second place with a 1:50.90. The time qualifiers the Tigers for the state meet.
The “B” relay of Payge Tubolino, Emily Bennett, Riley Wallace and Lydia Harvey came in with a final time of 2:15.79.
Zedack and Evie Fontana came in second and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Zedack finished in 1:59.98 and Fontana finished in 2:02.60.
von Holtz set a new Section III Class B record in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:05.67 while also winning the event. Tubolino (2:28.57) came in fifth, Abigail Hinman (2:30.75) finished in eighth while Lydia Harvey (2:52.32) finished in 22nd.
Alle Magro came in 25th in the 50-yard freestyle with a 31.14, dropping three seconds off her seed time of 34.59.
The Tigers had four divers compete in sectionals, as well. Serena Bardin won the event with an 11-dive score of 403.10. Chelsea Hitzschke (350.75) came in fifth, Emily Bennett (285.70) finished in 10th, while Amber Burke (266.90) came in 13th.
von Holtz won the 100-yard butterfly with a state cut time of 56.56. Abigail Hinman finished in seventh in 1:04.81. Wallace (1:15.64) finished in 18th while Magro (1:24.58) came in 24th.
Baxter took home silver in the 100-yard freestyle with a final time of 54.93.
Zedack and Fontana finished in first and third in the 500-yard freestyle. Zedack clocked in at 5:21.25 and Fontana finished in 5:31.91 in the event.
Mexico’s “A” 200-yard freestyle relay of Tubolino, Hinman, Harvey and Fontana came in seventh with a time of 1:51.99. The “B” relay of Magro, Bardin, Hitzschke and Maria Vazquez finished in 2:16.57.
Baxter also came in second in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:04.13, followed by Tubolino in fourth with a 1:06.59. Wallace (1:12.21) posted a 13th-place finish for the Tigers.
Bennett, the Tigers’ lone competitor in the 100-yard breaststroke, finished in 22nd with a final time of 1:32.25.
Mexico’s “A” 400-yard freestyle relay of Baxter, Fontana, Zedack and von Holtz hit a state cut time of 3:41.22 to win the event. The “B” relay of Wallace, Magro, Bennett and Vazquez finished in 5:04.52.
State Qualifiers
Mexico’s 200-yard medley relay came in third with a final time of 1:52.93.The team consisted of von Holtz, Zedack, Hinman and Baxter.
Zedack finished in second in the 200-yard freestyle of 2:0013 followed by Fontana (2:02.88) in fourth.
von Holtz fell less short of breaking her own record in the 200-yard individual medley, but hit the state cut time again after winning the event in 2:06.57. Tubolino finished in 13th with a 2:29.37 while Hinman (2:26.84) came in 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.