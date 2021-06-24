Baseball players from Hannibal and Mexico have received all-league recognition from the Onondaga High School League’s Liberty Division.
Hannibal senior Kyle Dixon was named to the first team.
Mexico junior Connor Dubois earned second-team honors.
Hannibal had three players who received honorable mention. They were junior Owen Skiff, senior Jack Smith, and junior Carl Emmons.
