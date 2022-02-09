SYRACUSE — The Section III Class B-1 and B-2 Indoor Track Championships were held recently at SRC Arena. Mexico competed within Class B-1. Hannibal took part in Class B-2.
Following are top-six finishers for both schools.
MEXICO RESULTS
Adria Ariola finished second in the high jump (4’ 8”).
Grace O’Gorman placed second in the long jump (15’ 7.25”).
Taking fourth for the Mexico boys was Carter Jock in the long jump (18’ 4.75”).
Eddie Sanderson was fourth in the boys high jump (5’ 4”).
Mexico placed fourth in the girls 4 x 200-meter relay (1:59.17) with the team of Adria Ariola, Lily Duschen, Dominique Bentley, and Grace O’Gorman.
Ethan Becker finished sixth in the 1,000 meters (2:53.66).
HANNIBAL RESULTS
For the Hannibal boys team, Noah Melita placed second in the 3,200 meters (11:02.42).
Other second-place finishes were earned by Alex Hall in the high jump (5’ 6”) and Andrew Blodgett in the shot put (37’ 1”).
Santos Hernandez was third in the 600 meters (1:36.45) and fifth in the 1,000 meters (3:00.34).
The Hannibal boys 4 x 400-meter relay took fourth (4:29.13) with the quartet of Hunter Searor, Alex Hall, Sean Taylor, and Quinlan Horn.
The Hannibal boys 4 x 200-meter relay placed fourth (1:59.70) with the foursome of Sean Taylor, Quinlan Horn, Fadi Hanna, and Jayden Thomas.
Leading the way for the Hannibal girls team was Lena Turaj. She placed second in the 55-meter hurdles (9.54) and sixth in the triple jump (29’ 0.25”).
The Hannibal girls 4 x 400-meter relay took fourth (5:12.79) with the team of Sandy Allen, Britney Bishop, Madison Ruggio, and Zoey Turaj.
Hannibal was fourth in the girls 4 x 200-meter relay (2:09.50) with the foursome of Sandy Allen, Britney Bishop, Zoey Turaj, and Madison Ruggio.
