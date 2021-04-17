MEXICO — Only one team could stay undefeated in the varsity football matchup between Mexico and Fowler, and the Tigers claimed that honor with a 53-28 win at home on Thursday.
After not playing “excited football” in the first half — even though Mexico was up 25-22 at halftime — the Tigers started to play for one another and didn’t let their emotions get the best of them, Coach Tee Murabito said.
“We didn’t have the life in us yet or the emotions. We always say to play with the emotions, don’t let the emotions play with you,” Murabito said. “(We said) they had to play for each other and play for each other and play with emotions, and then good things will happen.”
Mexico won the toss and deferred, giving the ball to Fowler to start the game. However, the Tigers opened scoring with a 75-yard interception return by Hunter Lasinski. The extra point was no good, leaving Mexico with a 6-0 lead with 8:50 left in the opening quarter.
Fowler came back with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from Lamond Boyd. The Falcons failed on the two-point conversion try, and the game was tied 6-6 with 6:08 left in the quarter.
Ethan West scored for the Tigers on a 2-yard run and Mexico kicked the extra point for a 13-6 lead.
Just 28 seconds into the second quarter, Boyd scored again for the Falcons with a 7-yard run, and he added the conversion for a 14-13 Fowler lead.
The Falcons then forced a Mexico punt, and Jaylen Brantley ran it back 68 yards to paydirt. Boyd’s conversion run gave the guests a 22-13 cushion.
West had his first passing touchdown with a 9-yard throw to Lasinski. The extra-point kick failed, and Mexico’s deficit was 22-19.
The Tigers scored again with seven seconds left in the half. West and Lasinski connected on a 14-yard pass play, and Mexico led 25-22 at intermission.
“One of our game plans as a program is that we like to defer (the opening kickoff), score right before the half, get the ball back and score again and change that momentum,” Murabito said.
Just as Murabito’s squad drew it up, Mexico went on a 5:54 scoring drive from its own 40-yard line. West capitalized with a 16-yard rushing touchdown. The extra-point kick made it 32-22.
Fowler fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Lasinski recovered, allowing the Tigers to take over at Fowler’s 39-yard line. Mason Zych scored his first TD of the night with a 12-yard run, giving Mexico a 39-22 advantage with 3:03 left in the third quarter.
Fowler opened scoring in the fourth quarter with another 1-yard run by Boyd. The conversion run failed, and Mexico’s lead was 39-28.
The Tigers added two more rushing TDs, with West adding a 22-yarder with 7:19 left in the quarter and Zych adding a 10-yard rush with 4:26 left to punctuate Mexico’s 53-28 victory.
West completed 6-of-8 passes for 81 yards and two TDs. He added 140 rushing yards and three TDs on 20 carries.
“Ethan’s a very intelligent quarterback. He knows our system and he knows what we’re trying to get done,” Murabito said. “Quite frankly, we take what the defense gives us and we ask him to deliver. And he delivered quite well tonight.”
Zych had 92 rushing yards on 14 carries with two TDs, and Max Mason added 49 yards and a TD on 10 carries.
Lasinski had five receptions for 60 yards and two TDs, while Evan Hardy tacked on one reception for 21 yards.
“We don’t want them to key in on any one person. Plus, you don’t want any one person getting most of the carries and then getting beat up that way,” Murabito said. “It’s a family game. We spread the wealth around. It keeps guys inspired and it keeps them working hard.”
Lasinski also had the 75-yard interception returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery.
Mexico (4-0) takes on Oswego (0-4) on Tuesday, trying to finish the season undefeated, even though it’s a shortened season. The Bucs also played Thursday, losing 47-19 at Phoenix.
“These guys are believing in our program and believing in each other. With that, you can get big wins against a very good 3-0 Fowler team. We’re a pretty good team right now, too,” Murabito said. “We’re 4-0 and we’d like to finish this (season) strong.”
