MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls swimming and diving team won nine of the 12 events during the Onondaga High School League championship meet Friday and Saturday.
Kicking things off, the 200 medley relay of Alexa von Holtz, Carolyn Zedack, Abigail Hinman and Evie Fontana set a school record with a time of 1:52.26. The time was also a state championship meet cut time and currently ranks No. 5 in the state.
Fontana also won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:013.18, beating second place by four seconds. Maria Vazquez came in 17th with a time of 3:09.85, dropping eight seconds off her seed time.
Hinman was the team’s top finisher in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a 2:28.09, coming in third place.
Riley Baxter finished second in the 50-yard freestyle with a 25.99. She finished just a second and a half behind Hana Spaulding of Skaneateles, who finished in 24.52.
Serena Bardin posted an 11-dive score of 395.60 to win the OHSL championship in diving. Chelsea Hitzschke (355.15) came in third, Emily Bennett (331.05) in fourth and Amber Burke (275.15) in seventh.
von Holtz won the 100-yard butterfly in 55.40, which set a plethora of records. The time is currently ranked No. 1 in the state, and is a Section III record — both overall and in Class B — and OHSL record, a Mexico pool and team record, as well as an All-American consideration cut time. Hinman came in third with a time of 1:02.96.
Baxter earned the silver medal in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 55.02, getting edged out by Spaulding who finished in 52.83.
Zedack and Fontana were the top two finishers in the 500-yard freestyle, with Zedack taking home top spot in 5:22.54. Fontana finished second in 5:42.82.
Mexico’s “A” 200-yard freestyle relay came in third with a time of 1:52.66. The squad consisted of Payge Tubolino, Lydia Harvey, Hinman and Baxter.
von Holtz also won the 100-yard backstroke, breaking a minute, posting a 58.37. The time set a Section III Class B, team, pool and league record, again. It was also a state cut time. Tubolino came in third with a 1:08.96.
Zedack won her second event of the meet with the 100-yard breaststroke with a 1:12.16. Emily Bennett came in 12th with a final time of 1:34.49.
The “A” 400-yard freestyle relay of von Holtz, Baxter, Fontana and Zedack beat second place by eight seconds, posting a 3:40.75. The time set a team and pool record, and is currently No. 3 in the state. von Holtz’s 100-yard freestyle time of 52.12 also broke records for Section III Class B, the OHSL, the team and the pool.
