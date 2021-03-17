SYRACUSE — The Mexico varsity girls swim team defeated Syracuse 112-59 on Tuesday.
Mexico placed first in the 200-yard medley relay (2:01.40) with the foursome of Reatha von Holtz, Carolyn Zedack, Alexa von Holtz, and Riley Baxter.
The Tigers also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.69) with the team of von Holtz, Baxter, Abigail Hinman, and Zedack.
Zedack won the 200 free (2:06.14) and the 500 free (5:36.94) for the Tigers.
Also winning individual events were Alexa von Holtz in the 200 medley (2:12.02) and the 100 butterfly (58.69), Baxter in the 50 free (27.58) and 100 free (1:01.50), and Serena Bardin in diving (190.58 points).
