MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls swim team defeated Jamesville-DeWitt 112-74 on Saturday.
Mexico (2-0) won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45.96 with the foursome of Alexa von Holtz, Riley Baxter, Evie Fontana, and Carolyn Zedack.
The Tigers also won the 400 free relay (3:50.86) with the team of Zedack, Baxter, Abigail Hinman, and Alexa von Holtz.
Baxter placed first in the 100 free (58.10) and the 200 free (2:05.38) for Mexico.
Also winning individual events were Zedack in the 200 medley (2:18.00) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.98), Alexa von Holtz in the 50 free (24.550) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.51), Serena Bardin in diving (199.10 points), and Evie Fontana in the 500 free (5:49.61).
