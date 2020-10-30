MEXICO — The Mexico varsity girls soccer team defeated Pulaski and lost to Marcellus in recent action.
Mexico 3, Pulaski 0: On Tuesday, the Mexico varsity girls soccer team raised its record to 6-2 overall with a shutout win at Pulaski.
The Tigers led 2-0 at halftime and tacked on an insurance goal in the second half.
Anna Bigelow, Mackenzie Craig, and Grace O’Gorman scored goals for the Tigers. Goalkeeper Briana Urquhart made five saves.
In goal for Pulaski, Abigayle Jordal recorded 14 saves.
Marcellus 2, Mexico 0: Sara Mielnicki and Annalise Bird netted goals for Marcellus in Thursday’s game at Mexico.
Sam Wynne was credited with an assist for the Mustangs (7-1). Goalkeeper Josephine Leubner made three saves.
In goal for Mexico (6-3), Briana Urquhart recorded seven saves.
