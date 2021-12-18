MEXICO — Briana Urquhart and Anyssia Ingersoll combined for 36 points in the Mexico varsity girls basketball team’s 66-8 win over Pulaski Thursday.
Right from the get-go, the Tigers started forcing turnovers and played at a fast pace to go on an eight-point before Pulaski called a timeout to reset. Eileen Carnes had a jump shot to put the Blue Devils on the scoreboard, but Mexico kept rolling.
Urquhart and Ingersoll had two more layups each in the quarter to push the Tigers to a 19-6 lead after eight minutes. Sienna Smith tacked on a 3-pointer and a free throw for Pulaski in the first frame.
“We came out and we talked pre-game about just asserting ourselves and doing the things we’re normally supposed to stick to and our defensive principles,” Mexico coach Dominick Anthony said. “Our offense starts with our defense. That led us to an early lead. We just stuck with it.”
The Tigers doubled their score in the second quarter behind several more turnovers that led to layups galore, especially from Ingersoll. Pulaski was held scoreless heading into the half, but still had its chances.
Mexico’s defense just proved to be too much, forcing bad passes from the Blue Devils while also blocking and intercepting some of the other passes.
Even though it was a common theme in the game, Anthony mentioned the Tigers don’t play that type of defense a lot.
“It’s dependent on the situation. They obviously saw some more opportunities tonight to do that,” he said. “I also don’t want it to be too much of a habit, because there’s some things that we were not doing just out of aggressiveness and wanting to get the ball.”
Pulaski was held scoreless in the third as well, while Mexico kept pushing the offense. Emma Lawler tacked on three points in the quarter while Urquhart added four more.
The Blue Devils finally hit the scoreboard again with 3:03 left in the game Christine Mintonye hit a jump shot from the paint, but Mexico had kept racking up the score by that point. Ingersoll and Hannah Lindsley led the quarter with four points each.
Urquhart and Ingersoll were the top scorers in the game, with 18 points each. Emma Lawler tacked on 12 points. Rounding out Mexico’s scoring were Lindsley (8), Ella McCoy (5), Ella Blunt (4) and Kendall Cuyler (1).
It was also Mexico’s Senior Night, recognizing the five senior Tigers on the roster — Urquhart, Cuyler, Lindsley, Emily Parkhurst and Autumn Parkhurst. Not all were able to make the game, but Anthony added that the team makes sure to have a game where all the seniors can be recognized.
The team also elected to have the Senior Night early in the season, with all the unknowns heading into the remainder of the season with COVID-19.
“Going through what they’ve gone through the last couple years, I don’t even know if I, as a player, could’ve handled that. What these kids have been able to do and still put in the effort throughout the season and off-season, knowing that at any point a season could be done, they’ve meant a lot,” Anthony said. “They’ve helped change the culture of our program.”
Mexico (3-0) hosts travels to Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Monday.
“There’s some things that I saw today that we certainly have to tighten up,” Anthony said. We’ll do that ... then get ready for APW on Monday.”
