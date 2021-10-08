MEXICO — For the second time this season, the Mexico varsity football team proved to be too much, forcing a running clock in the second half.
The Tigers shut out Westmoreland 35-0 Friday.
After Mexico scored its final touchdown with 7:03 left in the third quarter with a three-yard run from Mason Zych, a running clock was enforced after coaches from both teams discussed it.
With the score differential and the running clock, Mexico coach Tee Murabito was able to throw in different players to get them on the field, and also get some film in order to evaluate them for later in the season.
“That just means you’re getting it done by halftime and you can get some other kids in the game that are working hard, too,” Murabito said. “They get excited to be out on the field. It was a great team win.”
The team’s powerful offense scored on four of its six drives, and the end of the game stopped one of those drives as the final horn blared.
Mexico stopped Westmoreland’s initial drive, forcing the Bulldogs to punt. Mason Zych and Mark Hoadley combined for a majority of the run plays. Hoadley initially ran for an 11-yard touchdown before the play was called back for holding against the Tigers.
Ethan West quickly found Hunter Lasinski for a 15-yard gain after the penalty. Hoadley wouldn’t be denied his touchdown, running in for a six-yard gain to put the Tigers up 7-0 after the extra point with 4:24 left in the first.
On Westmoreland’s next drive, where it went three-and-out, Hoadley blocked the punt and ran it in for a touchdown just a couple minutes later, giving Mexico a 14-0 lead.
The Tigers limited the Bulldogs’ offense again with two tackles for losses, including a 15-yard loss after Westmoreland fumbled the snap. On the ensuing offensive drive, after a few runs from Hoadley, Zych and Evan Hardy, the scoring play was a West pass to Lasinski for a six-yard gain, putting Mexico up 21-0 with 9:04 left in the half.
Zych added the final touchdown of the second quarter with a one-yard run with 1:54 left.
Mexico’s final touchdown in the third quarter from Zych that forced the running clock.
“We’re very fortunate. We’ve got some talented and skilled players. We try to spread the ball around so nobody can just gear up on one of our players,” Murabito said. “We try to be a tough scout. When they try to shut one of our guys down, we go another direction. We’re very fortunate we have that avenue.”
While the team’s offense was dominant, the Tigers’ defense allowed Westmoreland allowed just two first downs — one when Mexico went offside on a third-and-two, and another after a running play from the Bulldogs on their first drive of the game to start the contest.
Murabito commended his defensive coordinator, John Hansen, for the gameplan he made for Westmoreland’s offense — one that uses a “veer” playstyle, with multiple running backs.
“That’s one of the hardest offenses to defend,” Murabito said. “It was great to see all phases of the game executed in that fashion. … When the lights come on, they come on.”
The Tigers (4-1) host Port Byron/Union Springs (0-3) Friday. The Panthers are coming off a 28-14 loss to Oswego last Friday at home.
Murabito said the team will “enjoy” the win Friday night, but get right to studying film over the weekend.
“This is a tough gig, and I’m proud of my coaching staff for putting in the hours so that we can come out and execute like this. It’s not a one-man show,” Murabito said. “It’s a coaching staff, and the players have to buy in to what we’re doing. Right now, they’re buying into it.”
