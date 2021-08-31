MEXICO — Published reports stated that Mexico football has dropped from Class B to the independent league in Section III for the 2021 football season.
In Class B last season, the Tigers went 5-0 in the abbreviated campaign.
The school’s Schedule Galaxy had a few updated games, including contests on Sept. 18 at Hannibal, Sept. 24 vs. Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, and Oct. 1 at Fowler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.