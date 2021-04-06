HANNIBAL — The Mexico varsity girls volleyball team defeated host Hannibal 25-15, 25-21, 25-17 on Monday.
Mexico improved to 2-3 on the season. Hannibal is 1-4.
Emma Lawler tallied seven kills, one block, seven digs, and two aces for Mexico.
Other statistical leaders for the Tigers were Briana Urquhart (2 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist, 4 aces), Melisa Button (2 kills, 1 block, 7 digs, 8 assists, 1 ace), Autumn Parkhurst (1 kill, 2 assists, 11 aces), Mackenzie Barlow (1 block, 2 assists, 3 aces), Ella McCoy (1 kill, 3 digs), and Loralei Deasy (1 kill, 1 ace).
