OSWEGO — With a versatile offense and a smothering defense, the Mexico varsity football team rolled past host Oswego 52-16 on Tuesday in the final game of the season for both teams.
Mexico punctuated a perfect season at 5-0. Junior quarterback Ethan West completed 10-of-12 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Tigers cruised to a 45-0 halftime cushion.
Mason Zych and Maxwell Mason scored a pair of TDs each for Mexico.
“I’m proud of our guys. We had no offseason and no preseason, basically. We asked them to learn a lot,” Mexico coach Tee Murabito said. “When you come and you work hard and you let yourself be coached and work together as a family and as a team, and you play for each other, you can execute like that.”
Oswego (0-5) played much better in the second half and dented the end zone with a 19-yard run by quarterback Adam Michalski and a 7-yard run by Clay Kennedy.
“They were down, but they’re getting better at fighting through adversity,” Oswego coach Jason Primrose said. “They never hung their heads. They just went out and played. It’s like we come alive in the second half. We need to come alive in the first half. But I can’t fault the kids. They came out and played their hearts out.”
Oswego punted on its opening possession, and the Tigers went to work. West passed to Hunter Lasinski for 21 yards and found Kayleb Merritt on a quick slant for 21 more to the Oswego 32-yard line. Three plays later, West found Mason Zych for a 20-yard TD over the deep middle. Carter Jock kicked the first of his seven extra points in the game, and it was 7-0 with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
Later in the quarter, Mexico’s Mark Hoadley picked off a pass to give the Tigers the ball at their own 44-yard line. A 32-yard run by West moved Mexico closer, and two plays later Jacob O’Reilly powered through the middle for a 2-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mexico recovered an Oswego fumble at the Oswego 30-yard line. On the next play, West completed a 30-yard bomb to Lasinski in the right corner of the end zone for a 21-0 advantage with 1:59 remaining in the first quarter.
A Lasinski interception set up Mexico’s next TD, a 10-yard sweep to the right side by Mason with 9:08 left in the first half. It was 28-0, and the Tigers were dominating with their ability to run and pass with equal precision and effectiveness.
A backward pass by Oswego’s Moreno Fenty fell to the ground on the Bucs’ next possession, and Mexico recovered, returning it to the Oswego 7-yard line. Mason scored on a 7-yard sweep on the next play to make it 35-0.
The Tigers closed out the first half with 10 more points. Zych found paydirt on a 14-yard sweep right, and Jock booted a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the half to make it 45-0.
Mexico’s defense was suffocating in the opening half. Oswego was held without a first down and turned the ball over five times.
The Bucs shook off the poor first half and played much better the rest of the way. They made a defensive stand to stop Mexico’s first possession of the second half, and then marched 72 yards for their first touchdown of the game. Michalski, who showed his toughness in returning at quarterback after a first-half ankle injury, found Mathews for a 23-yard gain on a screen pass to the Mexico 44-yard line. Later, he ran around left end for 17 yards. Michalski capped the drive with a 19-yard run, starting to his left and then cutting up the field. He added the two-point conversion run to make it 45-8 with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.
Mexico responded with its final points of the contest. Merritt, who played quarterback for the Tigers in the second half, ran several times on the drive, scoring on a 1-yard run with 7:39 left in the game.
The Bucs put together another long scoring march, covering 77 yards. Michalski had a 32-yard run to key the drive, and Kennedy finished it with a 7-yard TD run around left end. Mathews ran for the conversion to account for the 52-16 final score.
While the improved second half was a bright spot for the Bucs, they were unable to slow down the Tigers in the decisive first half.
“When you’ve had a couple of down seasons and can come out and be undefeated and execute well, it does help with the offseason getting people back in the weight room and getting people back into the offseason condition, skills, and fundamentals,” Murabito said. “It carries over a nice high into our offseason.”
“Hats off to Mexico,” Primrose said. “They’ve got some big kids and they brought the thunder.”
The Oswego coach pointed out that the Bucs had several sophomores starting, and if the young players continue to work hard and commit themselves, better results will follow.
“I’m hoping in a few years we can be at that level,” Primrose said.
