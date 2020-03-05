MEXICO — The Mexico varsity cheerleading team’s commitment and dedication have led to it competing this weekend at the state championships in Rochester.
The Tigers and dozens of the best cheerleading teams in the state will compete Saturday at Rochester Institute of Technology.
“It’s been quite a season,” said Mexico coach Stephanie Moretti. “We started out needing improvement and they came in, put in the hard work, and earned their spot at states.”
Mexico will compete in the Division 2 small schools category against 14 other schools, with the Tigers scheduled for an afternoon preliminary round performance.
This season, the team claimed first place at the Love to Cheer and Battle of Champions competitions. The Tigers also placed first in their division at the Bling It On competition, and second at the Class B sectionals. They finished third at the league meet and the Snowman Showdown.
Mexico’s team includes Britany Bond, Eymarah Bowman, Peyton Cory, Sierra Courcy, Abi Crawford, Emma Cronk, Marion Falise, Makiya Kee, Liv Marsden, Kloey Shannon, Kierra Webster, Hanna Wells, and Avery West.
“I’m just so proud of this group and all their accomplishments,” said Moretti.
The cheerleading team in 2017 also advanced to state competition.
Two members on this year’s squad, Wells and Bowman, are the only returners from Mexico’s last state competition. Wells said this time there’s less nerves and more anticipation.
“We’re really excited to go there and compete in such a big competition,” said Wells. “We get to travel and stay together so I know everyone is looking forward to it.”
There are five seniors set to perform Saturday (Bond, Shannon, Webster, Wells, and West), all appearing in what could be their final cheer competition in high school.
“The group has been wonderful and we appreciate all they’ve done throughout their years in the program,” said Moretti. “Just like all the girls who graduate, I’ll miss them dearly and wish them well.”
