UTICA — Some Mexico varsity tennis players continued play in the semifinals at the Section III Class B Tournament at Utica Parkway.
In the semifinals at second singles, Mexico’s Harley Wakeman lost 6-2, 6-0 to eventual champion Mark Bratslavsky of Jamesville-DeWitt. Wakeman fell in the consolation match 6-2, 6-0 to Lucas Kritz of New Hartford.
At third singles, Mexico’s Adam Clark dropped his semifinal match 6-1, 6-1 to Cooper Werner of J-D. In the consolation match, Clark beat Chittenango’s Micah Alpuerto 6-0, 6-1.
The Tigers’ first doubles team of Eric Hyde and Connor Shaffer beat a J-D duo in the semifinals, but then fell 6-2, 6-4 in the finals to Oneida’s Aidan Hicks and Ajay Hicks.
