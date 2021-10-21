The Mexico varsity boys and girls soccer teams fell in their respective Section III Class B tournaments Wednesday.
The Tiger girls, who were seeded No. 9, traveled to No. 8 Lowville and fell 2-1.
Grace O’Gorman scored the team’s goal, while Briana Urquhart made five saves in the contest. Mexico finishes the season with a 9-6-1 overall record.
Mexico graduates 10 seniors: Alecsis Buda, Briana Urquhart, Emily Parkhurst, Hannah Lindsley, Kaylee Greenway, Morgan Eastman, Kendall Cuyler, Mackenzie Craig, Ashley Hellinger and Caitlyn Dubois.
Mexico’s boys were shut out 1-0 against Central Valley Academy. No goaltender stats were provided from the game.
The Tigers finish their season with an 8-8 overall record. The team graduates 10 seniors this season: Aden Renfer, Calvin Hitzschke, Ryan Gates, Connor Dubois, Evan Caroccio, Carter Jock, Kian Long, Ty Warner, Edward Sanderson and Ayden Jensen.
