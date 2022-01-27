HANNIBAL — It wasn’t the prettiest night of basketball, but as Mexico boys head coach Paul Callaghan said, “A 'W' is a 'W' at this point.”
Callaghan’s Tigers ground out a 39-33 win against Hannibal on Wednesday, holding off a fourth-quarter push from the Warriors to seal the victory.
“I can be happy with the win, but I can’t be happy with the way that we played,” said Callaghan. “I think we’re a lot better than what we played today.”
On the Warriors’ side, things were made difficult, as Hannibal entered the game with just eight players available.
“We were missing seven guys tonight,” said Hannibal head coach Mat Burridge, who noted that three of those players are regular starters for the team. “When you take away seven guys that rotate in the game consistently, it just kind of messed up our flow.”
From the opening tip, both teams struggled to score. Mexico jumped out to an 8-5 lead in the first six minutes, behind four points from Teajinn Ingersoll. The Warriors responded with a short 7-3 run to end the quarter, taking a 12-11 lead after a buzzer-beating layup from Brady Kuc.
Kuc, a sophomore, was called up to varsity from the JV team in order to ensure Hannibal had a full roster. Burridge said he was impressed by Kuc, who finished the night with 10 points.
“For a JV kid to come up and step up, and be willing to take those shots and be willing to go attack the hoop, I thought that was very impressive,” Burridge said. “He played exceptional tonight, I thought, and gave us a boost off the bench. It was well-needed.”
The second quarter saw just 15 points scored in total, with 10 of them coming from the Tigers.
Back-to-back threes from Matthew DeFio and Jackson LaParr put Mexico on top, and they rode a 21-17 lead into halftime.
Ingersoll kept Mexico in front in the third quarter with six points, including a long two-point jumper to push the Tigers’ lead to eight entering the final quarter. A three-pointer from Carl Emmons III was Hannibal’s only bucket of the third.
Despite leading by eight heading into the fourth quarter, Callaghan wasn’t pleased with the Tigers’ offense, saying the team “should be playing pretty well” at this point in the year.
“Our timing was a little off,” said Callaghan. “Actually, it’s the first time we’ve seen man-to-man (defense) almost the entire season… So I think that might’ve thrown us off a little bit.”
Entering the fourth, the Warriors utilized a full-court press on defense. Hannibal used the defensive change to spark a run on offense, getting a pair of quick baskets from Gavin Griffin to cut the lead to four.
A three-pointer from DeFio pushed the lead back to seven, but Hannibal kept coming, and the Warriors trimmed the lead to just three points with 2:08 remaining after Alex Wilder forced a turnover and scored through contact.
However, that would be the closest the Warriors would get. Hannibal was held scoreless for the final 2:08 of regulation, as Mexico held on for the 39-33 victory.
“We were missing that one shot all night, it seemed like, to get over the hump to get back in the lead there,” Burridge said. “That one shot that we left short, or that one three that just hit the front rim, just wasn’t enough.”
LaParr led all scorers with 15 points in the win for Mexico. Ingersoll added 10 points, while DeFio had nine. Gavin Griffin led Hannibal with 13 points, while Kuc added 10 in his varsity debut.
Callaghan said that, for his team, the win was “like winning the NCAA championship” for Mexico.
“It was needed. It was a must,” he said.
Mexico will remain on the road, traveling to face off against Solvay at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Hannibal will host Skaneateles at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Burridge remained relatively upbeat after the loss, saying his team is simply trying to “get better each day.”
“Our big thing is to be our best at the end of the season. That’s what we want to do, culminate at the end of the season,” Burridge said. “We have (Mexico) at the end of the season, so we’re hoping for a little revenge at the end. We’re playing our best basketball, hopefully.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.