The SUNY Cobleskill department of Sport & Exercise has announced that senior Daniel Mullen, Mexico High School, a member of the men’s swimming & diving team, has been named the athletic program’s Fighting Tiger Athlete-of-the-Week for the week ending Feb. 27, 2022.
Mullen led the Fighting Tigers to a ninth-place finish at the 2022 New England Intercollegiate Swimming & Diving Association (NEISDA) Championships hosted by the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I. over the weekend. The Oswego native placed sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in a time of 55.98 seconds, sixth in the 50-yard backstroke in 26.11 seconds, 10th in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.49 seconds and 13th in 100-yard freestyle in a time of 50.58 seconds.
This marked the Fighting Tigers’ first appearance at the NEISDA Championships, which have been hosted since 1920, and is open to intercollegiate swimming & diving programs from all levels of NCAA competition as well as regional intercollegiate swimming & diving clubs.
