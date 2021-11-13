OSWEGO — The Oswego State men's hockey team rallied in the second and third periods to come back and beat SUNY Cortland 2-1 in the Lakers' annual TEAL night Friday.
Connor Sleeth and Troy Robillard both scored for Oswego State, with the game-winner coming off the stick of Robillard.
The Lakers earned three points in the win for the SUNYAC standings and return to action next weekend with games against Brockport State and SUNY Geneseo.
Visit oswegocountynewsnow.com for a full game story from the contest, as well as Tuesday's edition of The Palladium-Times.
