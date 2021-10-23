OSWEGO — The Oswego State men's hockey team defeated SUNY Canton 9-1 Saturday at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena in the team's second exhibition of the season.
Josh LeBlanc recorded a hat trick and added an assist to lead the Lakers in the victory.
Oswego State's regular season begins next Friday and Saturday with two games at home. The Lakers host Hobart College on Friday then Elmira College Saturday.
Be sure to check out oswegocountynewsnow.com on Monday for the full game story, and Tuesday's issue of The Palladium-Times for the printed story.
