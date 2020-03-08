MORRISVILLE — The Oswego State men’s lacrosse team won its third-straight game to open the season, taming the host Morrisville Mustangs 12-5 on Saturday.
The Lakers (3-0) tallied eight goals in the first quarter and never looked back.
Weston Gray, Caleb Alford, Dan Doolan, and Sam Meltser scored two goals apiece for Oswego State. Also getting goals were Sebastian Gimeli, Kyle Bacon, Brian Kelly, and Eric Kiel.
Registering assists were Tim Schof (3), Bacon (2), Jack Delany, Alford (2), Jack LaRue, and Matthew Danielson.
In goal for the Lakers, started Kevin O’Donnell stopped five shots in the first half. Aiden Kenyon (6 saves) and Teddy Nolan (5 saves) split time in the cage in the second half.
For Morrisville (0-2), Evan Kistner, a freshman from Fulton, tallied two goals.
Joe Rosaschi, Drew Raggio, and Christopher Picciott had a goal apiece.
Oswego State led 9-1 at halftime and 12-2 through three quarters.
The Lakers will travel to Potsdam to take on the Clarkson Golden Knights on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
