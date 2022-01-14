OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s hockey team joined the majority: it got hit by the COVID-19 cancellation bug last weekend.
With quarantine and isolation protocols affecting the Lakers, their game this past Sunday against Utica College was canceled. It’s unclear if the two teams will try to rescheduled the non-conference matchup, but it’s unlikely since Oswego State’s conference campaign resumes this weekend.
While the lineup may not be to full strength with some players still out — let alone the fact that Oswego State practiced for the first time Tuesday, going five or six days without touching the ice — there is one plus-side to today’s matchup.
“We’re playing (today) unless Buffalo State cancels,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “We haven’t heard otherwise.”
The contest against the Bengals, scheduled for today at 7 p.m., is the first league meeting of the season between the teams. Buffalo State plays host later in the season on Feb. 19.
The Bengals sit 4-10 (2-4 SUNYAC), but haven’t seen the win column since a 4-3 win against then-No. 15 Elmira College on Nov. 23.
One of the losses since then was an exhibition game against the U.S. National Development Team.
Gosek mentioned that, looking at Buffalo State’s schedule, it’s hard to pin down what type of team the Bengals are. Especially with games like the one against Elmira, or the 2-1 loss to SUNY Geneseo on Dec. 4; compared to the 6-1 loss against Brockport State on Dec. 3 or the 8-3 loss to then-No. 4 Hobart College on Nov. 12.
Nikita Kozyrev leads Buffalo State with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 13 games, followed by Joel Frazee, who has 10 points in 14 games (seven goals, three assists).
Goaltender Emil Norrman has played and started in 11 of the Bengals’ 14 games, and has a 3.26 goals against average with a .918 save percentage. He also has one shutout (against Morrisville State on Nov. 10).
But, the focus is internal for Gosek and the coaching staff. The most recent reference the team has for “performance reviews” is the Oswego State Hockey Classic — when the Lakers played “one of (their) best games of the year” against Augsburg University, despite losing, according to assistant coach Jon Whitelaw, followed by “one of the worst” games against SUNY Canton the following night.
“I know it’s a cliché right now, but which Oswego team is going to show up? The one that played Canton, or the one that played Augsburg?” Gosek said. “If we play anybody the way we played Augsburg, I like our chances of being successful. That’s the $100,000 question.”
Having not played since the New Year’s weekend, the Lakers’ stats remain the same following the Canton game.
Travis Broughman is averaging a point per game with 14 points in 14 games (nine goals, five assists), closely followed by Alex DiCarlo, who has tallied 13 points in the same amount of time (eight goals, five assists).
Connor Sleeth and Tyler Flack, both first-year players who are technically sophomores, have 11 points each.
While Oswego State has an advantage on some team stats over Buffalo State, this week’s practices have been a mental focus for Oswego State. A lot of it comes down to a mindset change, “getting their brains into it, more than their feet,” Gosek said.
“Mentally, the players are just like, ‘OK. What are we doing? Are we playing or not? Are we practicing or not?’ Gosek said. “We were all very optimisic after the holiday break. Guys had great jump, great attitude, great energy, great effort. … If anything, we should have some jump and enthusiasm and excitement to play again.”
