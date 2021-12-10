OSWEGO — Heading into the Oswego State men’s hockey team’s game against Nazareth College Saturday, Laker head coach Ed Gosek always asks, “What are the odds?”
Nazareth’s head coach George Roll — former Oswego State head coach from 1996-2003 — and Gosek share a common story. That story expands further than their humble beginnings of working for the Lakers for several years together.
Roll’s wife, Paula, passed away in 2013 after a battle with brain cancer. Gosek’s wife, Mary, passed in 2017 following a battle with ovarian cancer.
Saturday’s game, which is Nazareth’s “Hockey Fights Cancer” night, has a bigger personal meaning to both coaches.
“I don’t know how many situations like that there are out there where both head coaches at the time who worked together all those years, then within a few years, we both lost our wives to cancer,” Gosek said. “It puts it into perspective. It’s just a game. … Win or lose Saturday night, there’s more important things in life than just winning and losing hockey games.”
But a win on Saturday would allow Oswego State to end the first half of its season on a five-game win streak after falling to SUNY Geneseo a few weeks ago.
While the Lakers boast a 9-2 all-time record against the Golden Flyers, Gosek and Roll both agreed that it’s always a tough game between both teams.
Most recently, it was a 3-1 for Oswego State at Nazareth on Jan. 14, 2020. The only returner to score in that game is Travis Broughman, who notched a goal and an assist.
The Golden Flyers (3-6-1, 3-4-0 UCHC) are coming off a 5-2 league win over King’s College on Sunday. Freshman Ryan Turse — who was named the league’s Rookie of the Week — had a four-point game (one goal, three assists), followed by two-point games from Nick Charron (2G) and Keith Davenport (1G, 1A).
Goaltender Matt Sayles made 24 saves in the contest for the win.
“It’ll be a big night. (Nazareth will be) fired up. It’s their last game of the semester, too,” Gosek said. “It’s not going to be easy. If we can get through it and get to 8-3-1, with the experience we have and the young team we have, we’d be OK with that.”
After Oswego State’s two-win weekend against SUNY Canton and Morrisville State, Gosek mentioned that the players are “starting to understand how (they) have to play” to be successful.
Sixteen different players recorded at least one point, with Broughman recording six points (1G, 5A) and Tyler Flack recording five points (2G, 3A).
The last two games finally allowed Oswego State to show its offensive prowess — bumping up its team average to three goals per game. And now that some upperclassmen, like Broughman and Alex DiCarlo have been finding the back of the net, there’s an increased sense of confidence.
“It’s taken, what, three months? Four months? But if the second semester can continue on this trajectory, that’ll be great,” Gosek said. “At some point we’re obviously going to plateau. But, right now, they’ve been, in all aspects — weight room, mentally, video, on the ice — getting better.”
Steven Kozikoski, who only played in the game against Morrisville, recorded 30 saves while also making some big stops during the Lakers’ five-on-three penalty kills in the third period against the Mustangs.
“Not only has he made the saves that he should, but he’s made some saves that he shouldn’t. He’s given us a chance to be successful every night,” Gosek said. “I don’t want to say it’s a pleasant surprise. He showed us pre-COVID when (David Richer) and (Cedric Hansen) struggled. He earned the job.”
A key for Oswego State has been its power play, which, since the weekend series against Williams College after Thanksgiving, has scored 10 goals. Outside of the Morrisville game, the Lakers have also limited their penalties, allowing for more even-strength play.
“When you’ve got your leaders doing the little things, you’re going to have success,” Gosek said.
With the possibility of ending the semester on a five-game win streak, Gosek added that the growth of this year’s roster has been “amazing.” More and more players have “lived up to their potential,” despite taking a few months to develop — especially some of the underclassmen.
The team’s “by committee” scoring, as Gosek calls it, is starting to be more successful, especially after the 13-goal weekend.
And even though it’s been repeated consistently by the coaching staff, with the slower start to the season after a year off the ice, the players are just having fun playing hockey and, “They’re just getting going,” Gosek said.
“Out of any team that I can remember, the amount that they have grown since the start of this year has been amazing. It really has been amazing,” he said. “Honestly, we’re only scratching the surface. I know that sounds a little cliché. I think the sky’s the limit for them. They can get better. It’s not like we’re maxed out here. I think that’s what’s it making it fun and exciting.”
