OSWEGO — Oswego Speedway will open up the month of July in a big way on Saturday when Century 21 Galloway Realty presents the Independence Spectacular program.
The Novelis Supermodifieds will compete in the 75-lap Jim Shampine Memorial, and the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers will run in the 35-lap Tony White Memorial event. There will also be a pair of features for the J&S Paving 350 Supers.
Capping off the night will be a fireworks display.
Pit gates will open at 2:15 p.m., with grandstands opening and practice starting at 3:15 p.m.
Group time trials begin at 5 p.m., with the makeup 350 Supers feature set for 5:30 p.m., and the rest of the program to follow.
The Shampine and White memorial races are typically held on Memorial Day Weekend. They were moved to Independence Weekend in 2021 to accommodate the rescheduled Spring Classic event.
Supermodified points leader Dave Shullick Jr., the winner of the 2018 Shampine Memorial, leads Otto Sitterly, who has won the Shampine race more than any other driver at an astounding seven times, into Saturday’s extra-distance feature.
Shullick has 405 points this year, 12 more than Shullick (393). Sitterly closed ground with his 35-lap feature win on June 19.
Dave Danzer (379), Jeff Abold (345), and Brandon Bellinger (342) complete the top five in Novelis Supermodified points.
Michael Barnes, Alison Sload (who got her first Oswego win in the 2019 Shampine Memorial), Max McLaughlin, Dan Connors Jr., and Mike Bruce complete the top 10 in supermodified points thus far.
With the exception of Andrew Schartner, who won the Tony White Memorial in 2014, every driver in the Pathfinder Bank SBS ranks is in search of their first win in the special event.
At the top of the standings with wins in two out of three races is Dan Kapuscinski with a total of 319 points. He is followed by Bryan Haynes at 298, Cameron Rowe with 290, Josh Sokolic at 282, and Brad Haynes with 277 points.
The J&S Paving 350 Supers have completed only two regular events to this point with Mike Netishen winning on May 8 and Nick Kinney on May 15. Former Oswego SBS track champion Kreig Heroth is atop the point standings with 201 points in the Mike Barbera-owned No. 45.
With two features on tap this week, including the extra-distance 30-lapper, there are sure to be some shake-ups in the points. Following Heroth in the current standings are Jon Tesoriero (192), Kinney (187), Dalton Doyle (186), and Kyle Perry (185).
Fans should also take note that the first Novelis Fan Can Chase of the year will be held outside the main entrance from 3-3:45 p.m. More details can be found at OswegoSpeedway.com.
Advanced sale tickets are available at OswegoSpeedway.com or can be purchased at the ticket window on race day.
